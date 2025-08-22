Nigerian TikToker ‘Geh Geh’ Earns $30,000 In Viral Live Session

A young Nigerian content creator popularly known as Geh Geh has taken social media by storm after his TikTok live session on Thursday attracted more than 177,000 viewers and earned him gifts reportedly valued at over $30,000.

Famed for running what he humorously calls the “University of Wisdom and Understanding,” Geh Geh has built a reputation with his unconventional advice to men on relationships and money management.

Following the viral live stream, he expressed amazement at the support he received. “More than 177,000 people watch my lectures today. Jesus! University of wisdom and understanding, the only university where once you graduate, woman go fear to ask you for money,” he said in a video.

Describing himself as “the first illiterate to find a university in the history of Nigeria,” Geh Geh reflected on his journey from orphanhood to internet stardom. “I no be graduate, but by the grace of God, I don find school. Nigerians don show me love,” he added.

He revealed that the gifts he received during the session, estimated at about $30,000, were life-changing. “I no go take this love for granted, because I no really do anything for am,” he said.

While his views on women and money often stir controversy, his rise is being celebrated as proof of how social media can empower people, regardless of background or formal education. Many now see him as an inspiration for underprivileged youths who aspire to leverage digital platforms for influence and livelihood.

In another reflection, he noted: “If Nigeria be country wey value great people, by now them suppose dey compare people like me with Aristotle, Wole Soyinka, Einstein… but I thank God say people dey see my head and my own difference.”

Geh Geh’s followers, who now refer to themselves as “students” of his online university, continue to grow rapidly—highlighting how platforms like TikTok are reshaping fame, influence, and opportunity in Nigeria.