Nigerian Stocks Recover Strongly As Investors Add N111bn In Market Value

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) staged an impressive rebound on Thursday, with equity investors achieving a combined gain of ₦111 billion after the market recorded a sharp ₦444 billion loss the previous day due to heavy sell-offs.

Renewed investor confidence propelled key performance indicators upward by 12 basis points, helping the year-to-date return advance. The All-Share Index rose by 174.66 points to end the session at 143,239.23, supported by strong interest in selected mid- and large-cap equities including IKEJAHOTEL, MTNN, ACCESSCORP, and VERITASKAP across several major sectors.

Market capitalisation expanded by ₦111.08 billion — a 0.12 percent increase — closing at ₦91.10 trillion. Despite the positive turnaround, both total trade volume and value dropped sharply by 56.04 percent and 63.27 percent, respectively.

Trading statistics show that approximately 324.55 million units, valued at ₦13.05 billion, were exchanged in 18,328 deals.

FIDELITYBK led trade volumes with 10.04 percent of total activity, followed by UBA (8.79%), GTCO (8.17%), ZENITHBANK (7.65%), and ACCESSCORP (4.50%).

In value terms, GTCO dominated the session by accounting for 18.78 percent of the total traded amount, marking it as the most actively valued stock of the day.

On the winners’ board, IKEJAHOTEL and LINKASSURE advanced by 10.00 percent each. They were followed by LEARNAFRICA (+9.96%), NCR (+9.96%), UNIONDICON (+9.52%), VERITASKAP (+8.82%), and 27 additional gainers.

Nineteen stocks closed in the red. CHAMPION topped the laggards with a 9.85 percent decline, alongside others such as STERLINGNG (-8.33%), UPDC (-8.23%), CILEASING (-4.83%), GUINEAINS (-4.35%), and ROYALEX (-4.04%).

Overall, the market ended with a positive breadth of 33 gainers versus 19 losers, and most sector indices recorded gains. The Insurance index led the day with a 1.27 percent increase, followed by Consumer Goods (+0.08%) and Banking (+0.07%). The Oil & Gas sector dipped by 0.04 percent while Industrial Goods eased by 0.02 percent.