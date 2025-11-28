ECOWAS Leaders Order Immediate Reversal Of Guinea-Bissau Coup

West African leaders on Thursday moved swiftly to condemn the attempted overthrow of the democratically elected government in Guinea-Bissau, demanding the immediate restoration of constitutional order after what they described as a “grave assault on democracy.”

Chaired by Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) convened an extraordinary high-level virtual session on 27 November 2025 to assess the rapidly unfolding political crisis in Bissau. The emergency meeting brought together Heads of State, foreign ministers, and representatives of regional and international organisations.

Those in attendance included Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ghana’s President John Mahama, Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai, Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and Cabo Verde’s President Jose Maria Neves. Delegates from Benin, The Gambia, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire also participated, alongside the African Union, the United Nations, and the ECOWAS Commission.

The MSC expressed deep concern that the coup attempt occurred just days after Guineans voted peacefully in presidential and parliamentary elections on 23 November—polls that regional leaders noted reflected “commendable resilience and a strong democratic spirit.”

In its communique, the Council condemned the 26 November events “in the strongest terms,” describing the military takeover as an unlawful interruption of democratic governance and a direct subversion of the electorate’s mandate.

ECOWAS insisted that the coup leaders respect the people’s will by allowing the National Electoral Commission to publish the official results without delay.

The Council issued a clear warning regarding the safety of detained political figures—including President Umaro Sissoco Embaló—electoral officials, and other civilians arrested during the power grab. It placed full responsibility on the coup leaders for the protection of all detainees, state institutions, and residents.

The MSC also demanded unhindered movement and safe evacuation for ECOWAS and international election observers currently in Guinea-Bissau.

As part of its immediate response, ECOWAS suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies pursuant to the 2001 Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. The suspension will remain in force until constitutional order is restored.

The Council further authorised a High-Level Mediation Mission led by Chairman Julius Maada Bio and comprising President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Jose Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission. The delegation is mandated to engage the coup leaders and secure a swift reversal of the unconstitutional seizure of power.

ECOWAS reiterated that military involvement in politics is incompatible with regional democratic norms and called on Guinea-Bissau’s armed forces to withdraw to their barracks immediately and uphold their constitutional responsibilities.

It also directed the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) to continue safeguarding state institutions throughout the crisis.

The MSC stressed that it remains on high alert and is prepared to invoke all measures under ECOWAS protocols—including targeted sanctions—against individuals or groups responsible for derailing Guinea-Bissau’s democratic process.

As West Africa confronts yet another constitutional rupture, regional leaders underscored that the swift restoration of democratic order in Guinea-Bissau is essential not only for national stability but also for the security and democratic integrity of the entire region.