Nigerian Stock Market Shrinks As Investors Lose N215 Billion

The Nigerian Stock Market suffered a significant downturn, losing over N215 billion as bearish sentiment dominated trading activities. This decline has persisted for days due to rising interest rates that now exceed inflation, making fixed-income investments more attractive than stocks.

Profit-taking across major market sectors drove the market lower, reducing the year-to-date return. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 345.36 basis points, marking a 0.32% decline to close at 107,781.61.

Despite the negative performance, trading activity improved. The total volume of traded stocks increased by 1.47%, while the total value of trades surged by 9.05%. According to Atlass Portfolios Limited, approximately 363.01 million shares worth ₦10.12 billion were exchanged in 13,753 transactions.

Top Market Performers:

Most Traded by Volume: ACCESSCORP led the trading volume, accounting for 10.18% of total trades, followed by JAIZBANK ( 6.36% ), ZENITHBANK ( 5.09% ), MANSARD ( 4.71% ), and GUINNESS ( 4.12% ).

ACCESSCORP led the trading volume, accounting for of total trades, followed by JAIZBANK ( ), ZENITHBANK ( ), MANSARD ( ), and GUINNESS ( ). Most Traded by Value: ARADEL dominated in transaction value, contributing 15.72% of total value traded.

ARADEL dominated in transaction value, contributing of total value traded. Top Gainers: SMURFIT led the advancers with a 10% price increase, followed by NGXGROUP ( 9.97% ), REDSTAREX ( 9.57% ), ABCTRANS ( 8.13% ), and NPFMCRFBK ( 5.14% ).

SMURFIT led the advancers with a price increase, followed by NGXGROUP ( ), REDSTAREX ( ), ABCTRANS ( ), and NPFMCRFBK ( ). Biggest Losers: HONYFLOUR recorded the highest loss at -10%, while OANDO (-9.72%), AFRIPRUD (-9.69%), CHAMS (-7.08%), and VERITASKAP (-5.98%) also saw significant declines.

Sectoral performance was negative across the board:

Insurance sector dropped 3.52%

Oil & Gas declined 1.04%

Banking sector fell 0.56%

Consumer Goods slipped 0.22%

Industrial sector edged down 0.02%

As a result, the total market capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange decreased by ₦215.12 billion (0.32%), closing at ₦67.17 trillion.