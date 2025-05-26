NAFDAC Condemns Inciting Video By VDM, Clarifies Enforcement At Onitsha Drug Market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a stern warning against what it described as a misleading and inciting video circulated by controversial social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The agency said the video falsely portrays its recent enforcement operations at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market in Anambra State.

VDM alleged in the viral footage that NAFDAC demanded N700,000 from each shop owner as a condition to reopen their shops following a large-scale closure. Although NAFDAC did not specifically address this claim, the agency maintained that its enforcement activities were aimed at sanitising the pharmaceutical trade and safeguarding public health.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC clarified that its operations, which took place between February 9 and March 27, 2025, were part of a nationwide effort to eliminate unregistered, expired, banned, falsified, and substandard medicines, including controlled narcotics.

The raids, which targeted major open drug markets in Idumota (Lagos), Ariaria (Aba), and Bridge Head (Onitsha), resulted in the seizure and destruction of pharmaceutical products valued at over ₦1 trillion.

The agency emphasised that the affected markets were operating without adherence to Good Storage and Distribution Practices and lacked proper registration with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria. Following the intervention of state governments, traders were granted a moratorium to relocate to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) that comply with regulatory standards.

“The market officially reopened on March 9, 2025, and over 2,500 traders in more than 3,500 shops who met the agency’s compliance requirements have resumed business at the Ogbogwu Market,” the statement read.

NAFDAC also noted that the few remaining shops yet to reopen are linked to individuals who have refused proper identification and are allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics and other banned substances.

“These are the real culprits—cartels and their co-conspirators—who are behind the recent spate of incitements intended to derail regulatory enforcement and evade accountability for crimes against public health,” the agency stated.

Responding directly to the influencer’s video, NAFDAC expressed grave concern over its potential to incite unrest and public disobedience. The agency warned that such content may be in violation of Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act and has notified security agencies for further investigation.

“The influencer has openly encouraged traders to defy lawful regulatory processes, an act that may constitute incitement. While NAFDAC will not be drawn into media altercations, we trust law enforcement to determine whether any laws have been broken,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its mandate, NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of all medical products, including medicines, vaccines, and medical devices across Nigeria.

“We will not relent in protecting the lives of Nigerians—especially vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, children, and patients managing chronic illnesses—from the dangers posed by counterfeit and substandard drugs,” Prof. Adeyeye affirmed.

The agency called on citizens to disregard false narratives, support regulatory efforts, and report any illegal drug activities. It assured that those found complicit in the illegal drug trade will be brought to justice.