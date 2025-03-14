Nigerian Stock Market Bounces Back As Investors Gain N82 Billion

The Nigerian stock market bounced back on Thursday, bringing relief to investors after two days of losses. The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) saw a rise of 0.12% in key performance indicators, leading to a market capitalization increase of N82 billion. This recovery was driven by renewed investor interest in undervalued medium and small-cap stocks.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 130.24 points, closing at 106,220.62. This suggests a positive shift in investor sentiment, with hopes of further gains in the short term.

However, market activities showed mixed trends. While the total volume of shares traded fell by 77.2%, the total value of transactions surged by 62.34%. According to Atlass Portfolios Limited, approximately 341.71 million shares worth ₦16.65 billion were exchanged in 11,233 deals.

Top Performers

Most Traded by Volume: TANTALIZER (8.68% of total trades), followed by ACCESSCORP (8.55%), ZENITHBANK (8.42%), GTCO (7.82%), and UNIVINSURE (6.14%).

TANTALIZER (8.68% of total trades), followed by ACCESSCORP (8.55%), ZENITHBANK (8.42%), GTCO (7.82%), and UNIVINSURE (6.14%). Most Traded by Value: GEREGU led with 46.64% of total transaction value.

GEREGU led with 46.64% of total transaction value. Biggest Gainers: UPDC (+9.92%), INTBREW (+9.62%), ROYALEX (+9.59%), MULTIVERSE (+8.81%), NGXGROUP (+6.14%).

UPDC (+9.92%), INTBREW (+9.62%), ROYALEX (+9.59%), MULTIVERSE (+8.81%), NGXGROUP (+6.14%). Biggest Losers: UPL (-10.00%), ACADEMY (-9.66%), REDSTAREX (-9.32%), CILEASING (-4.75%), DANGSUGAR (-2.06%), GTCO (-1.79%).

Market breadth was positive, with 35 stocks gaining value compared to 20 decliners. Sector-wise, most indices recorded gains, except for the banking sector, which fell by 0.50% due to profit-taking in GTCO (-1.79%). Consumer Goods, Insurance, and Oil & Gas sectors saw modest gains, driven by price increases in INTBREW, CORNERST, and OANDO.

With this market rebound, analysts expect continued fluctuations as investors seek value in overlooked stocks.