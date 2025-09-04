Nigerian Exchange Records Sixth Straight Loss As Investors Shift To Safer Assets

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its losing streak for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as investors continued to offload equities in favor of safer investment instruments.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell 0.45% to 138,780.55 points, trimming the year-to-date return to 34.23%. Market capitalization shed ₦394.45 billion to close at ₦87.42 trillion, marking a loss of nearly ₦2.27 trillion over the past six sessions.

The selloff was most pronounced in mid- and large-cap stocks, including LEGENDINT, PZ, and UBA, as heightened risk aversion drove investors toward commercial papers and Federal Government savings bonds.

Trading activity presented a mixed picture. While the total volume of trades increased by 19.34% to 482.76 million units, the total value of transactions slumped by 50.52% to ₦19.67 billion across 28,193 deals.

ACCESSCORP led trading volumes with 8.92% of total shares exchanged, followed by FIDELITYBK (8.32%), GTCO (7.22%), UBA (6.93%), and AIICO (6.03%). In value terms, ARADEL dominated with 32.84% of total market turnover.

Among the gainers, NSLTECH topped the chart with a 9.09% price increase, while CONHALLPLC (+8.53%), JOHNHOLT (+7.94%), and CADBURY (+5.45%) also posted notable advances. On the flip side, LEARNAFRCA, LEGENDINT, and DAARCOMM led the losers with a 10% dip each, alongside sharp declines in UNIVINSURE (-9.60%), CAP (-7.41%), and INTBREW (-5.08%).

Sectoral performance skewed negative, with the Insurance index plunging 4.46% and Consumer Goods slipping 1.32%. Losses were also recorded in Banking (-0.55%), Oil & Gas (-0.44%), and Commodities (-0.08%). The Industrial sector stood out with a modest 0.23% gain.

