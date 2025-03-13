Nigerian Exchange Loses N48 Billion As Investors Shift To Debt Securities

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) took a hit on Wednesday, shedding over N48 billion as investors redirected funds into fixed-income securities. The stock market closed on a negative note, with key indicators dropping by 0.07%, reflecting growing caution among investors.

Market analysts attributed the downturn to continued sell-offs in major stocks, a trend that has persisted over the past two trading sessions, leading to a cumulative loss of N333 billion in investor wealth, according to a report by Atlass Portfolios Limited.

Market Performance Overview Trading data showed that the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 77.37 basis points, settling at 106,090.38. Despite the decline, market activity increased, with the total volume of shares traded surging by 361.77% and total value traded rising by 29.57%.

Atlass Portfolios Limited reported that approximately 1.5 billion shares worth N10.26 billion changed hands in 11,748 transactions.

Top Market Movers

Most Traded Stocks (Volume): Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) led the pack, accounting for 66.15% of total trades, followed by Jaiz Bank (12.52%), NSLTECH (2.91%), Zenith Bank (1.52%), and United Capital (1.22%).

Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) led the pack, accounting for 66.15% of total trades, followed by Jaiz Bank (12.52%), NSLTECH (2.91%), Zenith Bank (1.52%), and United Capital (1.22%). Most Traded Stock (Value): MTN Nigeria (MTNN) was the most traded stock by value, making up 26.34% of total transactions.

Gainers and Losers

Top Gainers: Tantalizer led with a 9.79% price increase, followed by NSLTECH (+9.68%), Caverton (+9.09%), FTN Cocoa (+6.51%), Jaiz Bank (+6.04%), and Link Assurance (+5.26%).

Tantalizer led with a 9.79% price increase, followed by NSLTECH (+9.68%), Caverton (+9.09%), FTN Cocoa (+6.51%), Jaiz Bank (+6.04%), and Link Assurance (+5.26%). Top Losers: Conoil was the biggest decliner, dropping 10%, while Berger Paints (-9.81%), Multiverse (-9.66%), Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (-6.49%), United Capital (-4.93%), and Dangote Sugar (-3.00%) also recorded losses.

Sectoral Performance

The market recorded 19 gainers against 31 losers, indicating a negative market breadth. Three out of five major market sectors saw declines:

Banking Index: The only sector to record gains, rising 0.25% due to renewed interest in Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), which climbed 2.84%.

The only sector to record gains, rising 0.25% due to renewed interest in Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), which climbed 2.84%. Declining Sectors: Oil & Gas (-0.56%), Consumer Goods (-0.23%), and Insurance (-0.22%) saw losses, with investors selling off stocks like Conoil (-10.00%), Dangote Sugar (-3.00%), and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (-6.49%).

Oil & Gas (-0.56%), Consumer Goods (-0.23%), and Insurance (-0.22%) saw losses, with investors selling off stocks like Conoil (-10.00%), Dangote Sugar (-3.00%), and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (-6.49%). Flat Sectors: Industrial Goods and Commodity indexes remained unchanged.

By the end of the trading session, the total market capitalization of the NGX had fallen by N48.45 billion, closing at N66.44 trillion.