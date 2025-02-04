Nigerian Army Begins Education Sponsorship Screening For Children Of Fallen Soldiers On February 8

The Nigerian Army is set to begin the verification and screening exercise for its education sponsorship program for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The exercise will take place across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and Abuja from February 8 to March 17, 2025. This initiative is part of the Army’s welfare program aimed at ensuring that the children of personnel who lost their lives in active service receive quality education at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

According to the Nigerian Army, the exercise will cover new applicants, existing beneficiaries seeking upgrades, and individuals who missed the previous year’s screening.

Screening Schedule

South-South : February 8-11, 2025 – Headquarters 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

: February 8-11, 2025 – Headquarters 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers State South-East : February 13-16, 2025 – Headquarters 82 Division, Enugu, Enugu State

: February 13-16, 2025 – Headquarters 82 Division, Enugu, Enugu State South-West : February 18-21, 2025 – Headquarters 2 Division, Ibadan, Oyo State

: February 18-21, 2025 – Headquarters 2 Division, Ibadan, Oyo State North-East : February 24-27, 2025 – Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Bauchi, Bauchi State

: February 24-27, 2025 – Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Bauchi, Bauchi State North-West : March 1-5, 2025 – Headquarters 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Kaduna State

: March 1-5, 2025 – Headquarters 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Kaduna State North-Central & Abuja: March 10-17, 2025 – Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja

Required Documents for Verification

Applicants must provide the following:

A handwritten application for sponsorship, listing the names of the children

Admission letter of the beneficiary

The most recent school report card or academic results

Any other relevant documents required during the screening process

For further inquiries, applicants can contact the Department of Administration (Army) at 08169355766.

Support for Families of Fallen Soldiers

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently announced free healthcare services for the families of deceased soldiers in all government-owned hospitals. He emphasizes the need for collective support for military families and calls on citizens to extend compassion to those who have lost loved ones in service.

Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, provides financial assistance to the families of fallen soldiers under the Group Life Insurance scheme. Speaking at the 2024 COAS Annual Conference in Abuja, he reaffirms his commitment to supporting these families through financial aid, healthcare, and education initiatives.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu posthumously honors 17 soldiers killed in Okuama, Delta State, on March 17, 2024. During their burial in Abuja, he awards national honors and announces scholarships and housing support for their families. Four officers receive the Member of the Order of Niger (MON), while 13 soldiers receive the Officer of the Federal Republic Medal.

This initiative highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the families of military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.