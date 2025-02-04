NLC Suspends Nationwide Protest Against Telecom Tariff Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) suspends its planned nationwide protest against the proposed 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs.

This decision follows discussions with the federal government, leading to an agreement to address concerns raised by the union regarding the tariff hike.

NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja confirms the suspension in a directive to all state councils and affiliated unions.

“Following our resolution, the Federal Government invited us to a meeting, where it was agreed to establish a 10-member committee to address key concerns raised by Congress,” Ugboaja states.

He explains that the government has already made concessions on some of the union’s demands, making the planned demonstration unnecessary.

“As a result, our protest has already achieved success, as the government has addressed some of our concerns without the need for a physical rally,” he adds.

The discussions between the federal government and the NLC result in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at resolving the dispute over the proposed telecom tariff hike.

Under the agreement, a joint technical committee comprising five representatives each from the government and the NLC is formed to evaluate the concerns raised. The committee is expected to complete its deliberations and submit recommendations within two weeks.

Both parties urge Nigerians to remain calm while the committee works toward a resolution.

In January 2025, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approves a 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs, marking the first major adjustment in over a decade.

The decision is attributed to rising operational costs faced by telecom operators, including high inflation and currency devaluation. The revised tariffs include:

Call Rates: Minimum call rate rising from N6.40 to N9.60 per minute, with the average call rate increasing from N11 to N16.50.

Minimum call rate rising from N6.40 to N9.60 per minute, with the average call rate increasing from N11 to N16.50. SMS Charges: SMS costs increasing from N4 to N6.

SMS costs increasing from N4 to N6. Data Prices: The average price of 1GB of data rising from N350 to N525.

Telecom operators cite surging operational costs, including inflation nearing 35% and a weakening naira, as reasons for the adjustment.

The NLC strongly opposes the increase, calling it “insensitive” and “unjustifiable,” particularly amid rising living costs linked to recent economic reforms.