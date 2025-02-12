Nigeria, UAE Revise Air Service Agreement To Strengthen Airline Partnerships

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have amended their Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) to expand codeshare arrangements, allowing airlines from both countries to operate shared flights and sell tickets on each other’s networks. This agreement enhances interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines and strengthens aviation cooperation between the two nations.

The revised BASA builds on previous negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights and fostering deeper collaboration in the aviation sector. Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, signs the agreement during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, in a high-level meeting with UAE’s Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

A statement released on Tuesday by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Aviation Minister, confirms the agreement.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the statement reads.

It further emphasizes the importance of enhancing air connectivity between both countries by expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

Key Nigerian aviation officials, including Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), attend the signing, along with other senior industry executives.

Broader Impact of the Agreement

Beyond enhancing airline partnerships, Nigeria also advocates for a review of the UAE’s visa restrictions on Nigerian travelers. Minister Keyamo stresses that easing travel conditions would boost passenger traffic, promote trade, and generate economic benefits for both nations.

Additionally, both countries establish a Technical Cooperation Agreement aimed at strengthening capacity building, regulatory oversight, airport security, environmental sustainability, and technological advancements in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), brings together over 35 ministers, 191 countries, and 1,500 aviation professionals. The event also features the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM), an initiative designed to promote collaboration and innovation in aviation sustainability.

Minister Keyamo reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to effectively implementing the agreements, ensuring mutual economic, technical, and operational benefits from the strengthened partnership.