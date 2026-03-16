Togo seeks increased electricity imports from Nigeria via NDPHC to power industrial growth

KEY POINTS

Togo’s national utility, Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET), has formally expressed interest in off-taking a higher volume of electricity from Nigeria.

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) currently supplies Togo with approximately 75 megawatt-hours under a bilateral agreement that sustains the Togolese national grid.

Surging demand in Togo, driven by a rapid expansion of the industrial and commercial sectors, is the primary catalyst for the requested supply increase.

NDPHC Managing Director, Jennifer Adighije, emphasizes that future expansion depends on bankable commercial frameworks and structured payment mechanisms to safeguard Nigerian assets.

MAIN STORY

Togo has expressed a strong interest in increasing its electricity imports from Nigeria through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to meet rising domestic demand. The disclosure was made by NDPHC Managing Director, Jennifer Adighije, following high-level talks on Sunday with a delegation from Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET).

The visiting delegation, led by CEET Director-General Débo‑K’mba Barandao, aimed to strengthen existing power supply cooperation between the two West African nations. Currently, Togo purchases about 75 megawatt-hours of electricity from NDPHC. According to Barandao, these imports have played a “significant role” in sustaining economic activities and maintaining affordable power for households and public institutions across Togo.

However, Togo’s electricity needs have surged recently. This spike is attributed to a wave of new consumers in the industrial sector and aggressive government efforts to expand national energy access. “In view of this development, CEET is strongly interested in increasing the volume of electricity it off-takes from NDPHC,” Barandao stated, noting that additional supply is critical for their power expansion plans.

Responding to the request, Adighije reaffirmed NDPHC’s readiness to deepen regional cooperation under the ECOWAS framework for electricity trade. She highlighted that the company’s multiple plants under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) possess the capacity to support this regional growth.

However, the NDPHC boss was clear on the requirements for expansion: sustainability. Adighije stressed that any increase in volume would require bankable commercial arrangements, including credible financial guarantees. “A reliable payment framework will safeguard NDPHC’s interests and enable continued support for regional energy stability,” she said, noting that structured mechanisms are essential to reduce the risks inherent in cross-border trade.

WHAT’S NEXT

Framework Development: Both parties have agreed to sustain engagements to develop a workable commercial framework that addresses payment security and volume adjustments.

Grid Synchronization: Technical teams are expected to review the West African Power Pool (WAPP) infrastructure to ensure the regional grid can handle the increased load safely.

Financial Structuring: NDPHC will likely seek “bankable” guarantees, possibly involving regional development banks, to ensure consistent payment for the exported power.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The imported electricity has played a significant role in sustaining stable power supply and economic activities across Togo,” said Débo‑K’mba Barandao, DG of CEET.

“Expanding electricity exports would require bankable and sustainable commercial arrangements… to safeguard NDPHC’s interests,” stated Jennifer Adighije.

“Nigerian electricity imports help maintain reliable and affordable power for households, businesses and public institutions across Togo.”

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that while Nigeria faces its own domestic challenges, the NDPHC is leveraging its “National Integrated Power Project” capacity to become a regional energy hub. By insisting on bankable financial guarantees, the NDPHC aims to ensure that powering West African neighbors like Togo remains a profitable venture that supports Nigeria’s economic stability while fostering regional energy security.