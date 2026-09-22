Nigeria to renew push for permanent UN Security Council seat

KEY POINTS

• Nigeria will renew its campaign for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council during the 81st General Assembly.

• The country will also advocate wider UN reforms, stronger development outcomes for developing countries and increased investment in Nigeria.

• Vice President Kashim Shettima will represent President Bola Tinubu and present Nigeria’s national statement during the General Debate.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria will use the 81st United Nations General Assembly to renew its campaign for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council and press for reforms of the multilateral system.

The country will also seek stronger development outcomes for developing countries and promote Nigeria as an investment destination during high level engagements in New York.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, outlined the priorities while briefing Vice President Kashim Shettima on Nigeria’s agenda for the gathering.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this after the meeting.

He said Nigeria would build on positions presented at previous UN engagements, particularly its advocacy for reforms that would make multilateral institutions more responsive to developing countries.

“The Vice-President will, at all the forums, present President Tinubu’s message across different sectors, including Nigeria’s push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council,” Nkwocha said.

Nigeria has consistently argued that Africa’s absence from the permanent membership of the Security Council leaves the continent without representation in decisions affecting international peace and security.

The Security Council has 15 members, including five permanent members with veto powers: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Nigeria’s position is that reform of the Council should reflect current geopolitical realities and give Africa greater participation in its decision making. In a 2026 statement to the UN, Nigeria called for permanent African representation with the privileges attached to existing permanent membership.

Jimoh said Nigeria’s participation would also focus on reforms capable of improving the practical impact of multilateral institutions on member states.

According to him, international policies and resources should translate into measurable development gains for countries and their citizens.

Nigeria’s delegation is expected to use engagements with governments, international organisations, businesses and development partners to promote sectors including solid minerals, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology.

Shettima is representing President Tinubu at the 81st General Assembly and will deliver Nigeria’s national statement during the General Debate. The UN confirms that the General Debate runs from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 and Sept. 28.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s Security Council campaign centres on the broader African demand for permanent representation. The country has maintained that the continent should have a permanent voice in the Council and has linked the demand to reform of global decision making. UN reform is also being framed around development outcomes for countries in the Global South. Nigeria wants multilateral institutions to translate their policies and resources into practical benefits for member states and their populations. The General Assembly provides Nigeria with an opportunity to combine diplomatic advocacy with economic engagement. The delegation is expected to promote investment opportunities across sectors including energy, solid minerals, agriculture, infrastructure and technology. Nigeria’s participation also comes as the 81st session considers wider questions around the future structure and effectiveness of the UN system. The General Assembly’s stated theme for the session is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all.”

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Vice-President will, at all the forums, present President Tinubu’s message across different sectors, including Nigeria’s push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.” – Stanley Nkwocha

WHAT’S NEXT

Shettima is scheduled to present Nigeria’s national statement during the General Debate and participate in high level engagements on the country’s diplomatic and economic priorities.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria will use UNGA81 to renew its call for permanent African representation on the Security Council while pushing wider reforms of the multilateral system. The delegation will also use the gathering to advance Nigeria’s development and investment priorities.