Guterres calls for end to plundering of Africa’s minerals

KEY POINTS

• UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for an end to the extraction of Africa’s mineral wealth without sufficient local economic benefits.

• He urged greater local processing of critical minerals and called for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council.

• Guterres said Africa’s growing economic weight should translate into greater control over its resources and stronger influence in global decision making.

MAIN STORY

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has called for a fundamental shift in how Africa’s natural resources are extracted and traded, urging the continent to retain more value from its mineral wealth.

Guterres made the call at the fifth annual Global Africa Business Initiative, “Unstoppable Africa”, in New York, where he argued that critical minerals should be processed within Africa instead of being exported mainly as raw materials.

“No more plundering,” Guterres declared, stressing that Africa’s natural wealth must translate into employment and prosperity for its people.

“We must ensure that Africa’s vast natural resources, particularly critical minerals, create local value and decent jobs, rather than simply being shipped overseas,” he said.

The UN chief linked the resource question to Africa’s broader demand for greater influence in global institutions. He called for permanent African seats on the UN Security Council and reforms to the international financial system.

“Africa also needs permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council, where it can contribute to dialogue and action for the whole globe,” he said.

Guterres described Africa as a “double victim of colonialism”, arguing that most African countries were not present when major global institutions were established.

He said the structure of both the Security Council and international financial institutions had not adequately reflected Africa’s interests.

According to Guterres, Africa is increasingly becoming an important global economic force, with a three trillion dollar market opportunity, the world’s fastest growing labour force, about 30 per cent of global mineral resources and 60 per cent of global solar energy potential.

“The shift you long envisioned is taking place: from doing business in Africa, to doing business with Africa,” he said.

He pointed to developments across several African economies as evidence of the continent’s expanding role in global business and innovation.

Guterres cited Nigeria, South Africa and Senegal for their growing global cultural influence through music and film. He also highlighted Kenya’s renewable energy sector, noting that more than 90 per cent of its electricity comes from renewable sources, as well as Rwanda’s nationwide drone delivery system.

He said Tunisia was competing internationally in artificial intelligence and computer vision software, while Africa’s fintech sector had become the continent’s biggest attraction for investment capital.

Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area, he added, was expected to reach about $230 billion this year, while Africa’s economy grew by 4.4 per cent last year despite wars and wider global economic turbulence.

Guterres warned, however, that unpredictable tariffs, competition for critical minerals and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East were disrupting supplies of food, fertiliser, fuel and other essential commodities.

He said these pressures should strengthen the case for Africa to reduce its dependence on raw material exports by expanding local processing and manufacturing.

THE ISSUES

Africa’s mineral wealth remains closely tied to the continent’s ability to capture more value from extraction. Guterres’ position places local processing and manufacturing at the centre of efforts to turn natural resources into employment and wider economic gains. The call for permanent African seats on the Security Council reflects a broader demand for greater African participation in institutions that shape global decisions. Guterres linked the issue to what he described as the continent’s limited role when the current international system was established. Global disruptions are also affecting the economic environment in which African countries operate. Tariffs, conflicts and competition for critical minerals are putting pressure on supply chains for essential commodities, creating an additional incentive for countries to strengthen domestic production and processing capacity. At the same time, Guterres highlighted developments in African technology, renewable energy, fintech and creative industries as signs of the continent’s expanding economic role. The challenge is to convert that growth into greater local ownership, investment and productive capacity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“No more plundering.” – António Guterres

“We must ensure that Africa’s vast natural resources, particularly critical minerals, create local value and decent jobs, rather than simply being shipped overseas.” – António Guterres

“Africa also needs permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council, where it can contribute to dialogue and action for the whole globe.” – António Guterres

WHAT’S NEXT

Guterres’ call points towards greater emphasis on local mineral processing and manufacturing, alongside efforts to increase Africa’s representation in global decision making and strengthen its economic position.

BOTTOM LINE

Guterres wants Africa’s natural resources to generate more value within the continent through local processing, manufacturing and job creation. He also called for stronger African representation in global institutions as the continent’s economic importance grows.