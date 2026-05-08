Nigeria to evacuate citizens from South Africa following xenophobic attacks

Keypoints

The Federal Government is preparing to evacuate Nigerians who wish to leave South Africa due to ongoing anti-foreigner protests and violence.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, held a phone conversation with her South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, to discuss the crisis.

Concerns were raised regarding “extra-judicial killings” of Nigerians and the systematic harassment of foreign nationals.

Reports indicate that Nigerian children and “Sougerians” (children of mixed parentage) are facing bullying and taunts in South African schools.

President Bola Tinubu has directed Nigerian Missions in South Africa to immediately establish a crisis notifications unit for citizens in danger.

Main Story

The Federal Government has announced plans to evacuate Nigerian citizens in South Africa who are desirous of returning home following a surge in anti-migrant protests and xenophobic sentiments.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, confirmed the move after a discussion with South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola.

The dialogue followed a recent anti-foreigner protest in Durban on May 6, which, despite a heavy security presence, forced many Nigerians to close their businesses and remain indoors.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the “systematic harassment” and extra-judicial killings of Nigerians, urging the South African justice system to ensure immediate consequences for such acts.

She also noted that the current climate appears to target black Africans specifically, describing the situation as “Afriphobia.”

Additionally, the Nigerian government highlighted the psychological trauma being inflicted on children in schools, including those of mixed Nigerian and South African parentage, who are being bullied and told to leave the country.

The Issues

The rhetoric from certain South African political parties has been blamed for fueling indiscriminate actions against foreign nationals and their properties.

Extra-judicial killings and a perceived lack of accountability within the local justice system have created a climate of fear for the Nigerian community.

Bullying in schools targeting “Sougerian” children poses a long-term risk of psychological trauma and social division.

The tension threatens to endanger South African business interests in Nigeria if the situation is not effectively contained.

What’s Being Said

“I maintained that government cannot stand by and watch the systematic harassment and humiliation of our nationals resident in South Africa,” said Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The evacuation of our citizens who want to return home remains our government’s priority at this time,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu added.

“It appears to be targeted only toward black Africans, which makes one wonder whether what is happening should not be more accurately defined as ‘Afriphobia’ rather than Xenophobia,” the Minister noted.

What’s Next

Nigerian Missions in South Africa will immediately activate crisis notification units to assist citizens facing dangerous situations.

The Federal Government will coordinate logistics for the voluntary evacuation of nationals who have indicated their wish to return to Nigeria.

South African authorities have pledged to work through education supervisory bodies to discourage the bullying of foreign and mixed-heritage children in schools.

Bottom Line

Citing “Afriphobia” and safety concerns, the Nigerian government has prioritized the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa while establishing emergency support units for those remaining.