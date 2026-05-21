UBA rolls out diaspora healthcare fund to boost Nigerian medical infrastructure

Keypoints

United Bank for Africa has unveiled a dedicated diaspora healthcare investment platform to fund medical infrastructure.

The financial mechanism targets Nigerian-American physicians to channel capital beyond standard household remittances.

Under the joint structure, UBA serves as custodian while United Capital Asset Management acts as the fund manager.

Targeted projects include domestic specialist hospitals, diagnostic centers, and regional telemedicine networks.

The framework was presented to over 170 medical professionals at the 2026 ANPA Carolinas Symposium in Charlotte.

Main Story

United Bank for Africa Plc has unveiled a healthcare investment platform to mobilize diaspora capital for hospitals and medical infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2026 ANPA Carolinas Symposium in Charlotte, Head of Diaspora Banking Anant Rao argued that Nigerians abroad must channel resources into long-term healthcare investments beyond remittances.

He maintained that the newly introduced framework will provide financial returns to investors while supporting improvements in Nigeria’s healthcare system by financing specialist hospitals, diagnostic centers, telemedicine infrastructure, and medical training institutions.

To secure structural transparency for the asset pool, Rao indicated that UBA will serve as custodian and structuring bank for the initiative, while United Capital Asset Management will act as fund manager.

He noted that a proposed memorandum of understanding between the bank and the medical chapters will deepen collaboration across preferred banking services, financial education, and a dedicated healthcare infrastructure fund.

Ultimately, the bank emphasized that the platform reflects its core belief that diaspora capital can accelerate healthcare and infrastructure development across Africa.

The Issues

Heavy reliance on unstructured household remittances limits the volume of structured investment entering high-capital sectors like healthcare.

Persistent shortages of advanced diagnostic machinery accelerate medical tourism and drain foreign reserves.

Fragmented financing channels discourage high-earning diaspora professionals from backing large-scale domestic development projects.

What’s Being Said

The bank’s official brief stated that “United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has unveiled a healthcare investment platform to mobilise diaspora capital for hospitals and medical infrastructure development in Nigeria.”

Head of Diaspora Banking Anant Rao urged Nigerians abroad to “channel resources into long-term healthcare investments beyond remittances.”

Regarding the platform’s operational capabilities, he noted that “the partnership would cover preferred banking services, financial education, a healthcare infrastructure fund and wealth management solutions.”

Program specifications confirmed additional coverage including “family healthcare plans through Avon HMO and co-matching contributions to support qualifying impact vehicles under the Pearl Endowment Fund.”

Summarizing the structural intent, the bank maintained that “the platform reflected its belief that diaspora capital can accelerate healthcare and infrastructure development across Africa.”

What’s Next

Executive committees from UBA and the two ANPA Carolinas chapters will formally sign the proposed memorandum of understanding to activate the partnership.

United Capital Asset Management will establish the regulatory underwriting parameters for the upcoming healthcare infrastructure fund.

Technical coordinators will launch international financial literacy webinars to onboard non-resident physician groups into the investment ecosystem.

Bottom Line

United Bank for Africa has launched a specialized investment platform at the 2026 ANPA Carolinas Symposium, creating a structured financial channel for Nigerian-American physicians to invest directly in domestic specialist hospitals and diagnostic infrastructure while securing transparent financial returns.