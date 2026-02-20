Spain Proposes Ministerial-Level Consultations To Strengthen Ties With Nigeria

Spain’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Félix Artieda, has proposed the establishment of structured political consultations at the Ministers of State level to ensure a sustained review of bilateral progress. This proposal was made during a high-level meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Thursday, February 19, 2026, in Abuja.

The discussions aimed at strengthening Nigeria–Spain relations through structured dialogue, security cooperation, and expanded economic collaboration based on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

Ambassador Artieda emphasized the importance of operationalizing existing bilateral instruments, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political dialogue. He noted that while the MoU is broadly framed, it serves as a platform for regular consultations.

Furthermore, Artieda highlighted significant legal milestones, announcing that Spain has completed its internal ratification process for the extradition agreement signed during the 2022 state visit of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He expressed hope that Nigeria would finalize its own ratification procedures to bring the agreement into full force, alongside existing treaties on mutual legal assistance and the transfer of sentenced prisoners.

On the security and economic fronts, Spain expressed readiness to deepen collaboration on counter-terrorism and migration governance. While Spain remains a primary energy trading partner for Nigeria, particularly in gas imports, Artieda noted a strong interest in expanding Spanish private sector investment.

Responding to these points, Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu underscored that while kinetic defense responses to terrorism are common, equal emphasis must be placed on the humanitarian impact on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). She also noted that Spain’s private sector presence remains below its potential given Nigeria’s current economic reforms in renewable energy, infrastructure, and digital innovation.

The meeting concluded with a focus on human capital. With 86 percent of Nigeria’s population under the age of 45, Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed that youth unemployment and demographic realities necessitate targeted collaboration in job creation and ICT innovation.

She urged Spanish investors to leverage Nigeria’s ongoing reforms and agricultural modernization to unlock growth, suggesting that expanded economic opportunities are the most effective way to reduce migration pressures.