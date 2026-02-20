Nigeria Urged To Convert Coal Reserves Into High-Tech AI Hardware Feedstock

The Galadiman Ruwa Centre for Strategic Leadership and Communication (GCSLC) has submitted a strategic blueprint to President Bola Tinubu, proposing the transformation of Nigeria’s dormant coal assets into a high-technology feedstock base. According to the think tank, repurposing coal to produce critical materials like Silicon and Germanium could unlock billions of dollars in revenue and integrate Nigeria into the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) hardware supply chain.

Speaking in Zaria on Thursday, GCSLC Chairman Dr. Jaafaru Sa’ad explained that the proposal focuses on revitalizing the nation’s estimated 3.3 billion metric tonnes of coal reserves. The blueprint advocates for shifting away from passive resource dependence toward the active production of materials essential for microelectronic manufacturing, including semiconductors, memory resistors, and transistors.

To drive this transition, Sa’ad proposed the creation of the Nigerian Green Energy and Chemicals Corporation (NGECC), a special-purpose vehicle designed to convert coal into industrial feedstock for AI hardware.

The strategy is built upon the centre’s “8R Stealth Paradigm,” which emphasizes the re-engineering of national assets to ensure future competitiveness. The GCSLC further recommended establishing a National Resource Revitalisation Fusion Centre (NRRFC) to align Nigerian minerals with international technology standards.

This hub would be supported by a Presidential-led Special Standing Committee to oversee the operationalization of the NGECC, ensuring the corporation remains globally competitive.

The think tank warned that Nigeria faces significant risks if it remains a mere consumer of technology while regional peers like South Africa and Namibia accelerate their digital infrastructure and AI adoption. Without such strategic initiatives, the centre cautioned that the country could face long-term constraints in computing capacity, national security, and data resilience.

The proposal aligns with international economic frameworks, such as the UN’s “Beyond GDP,” aiming to bolster Nigeria’s industrial resilience and sovereign wealth through high-value technological innovation.