Nigeria Rolls Out ‘Project 10M’ To Tackle Hypertension And Diabetes

Nigeria launches ‘Project 10M,’ a nationwide health campaign focused on screening 10 million people for hypertension and diabetes, two major non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The initiative, driven by the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF), runs from October 28 to November 3, with the aim of raising awareness and reducing the country’s health burden from these conditions.

Hypertension and diabetes account for 27% of annual deaths in Nigeria, with a 17% likelihood of people aged 30-70 dying from these diseases. Dr. Oyebanji Filani, NHCF Chairman and Commissioner for Health in Ekiti State, stresses the importance of urgent action. “The increasing prevalence of these diseases calls for immediate intervention. Project 10M is our way of taking meaningful action to safeguard millions of lives,” Filani says.

The initiative has gained the full backing of the Nigeria Governors Forum, with all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) joining in. The project aims not only to increase awareness but also to ensure that Nigerians, especially those in underserved areas, have access to free screenings, counseling, and referrals for treatment. “This campaign is about equity in healthcare. People can visit public health centers or mobile outreach sites for screenings and follow-up care,” Filani explains, highlighting the campaign’s focus on reaching even the most remote communities.

Project 10M also focuses on improving Nigeria’s ability to track and address the prevalence of NCDs through comprehensive data collection. “By establishing hypertension and diabetes registers across the states, we’re building a foundation for informed healthcare planning and policy,” Filani states. This data will be critical in shaping future health interventions and developing policies aimed at reducing the national health burden.

In addition to screening, the initiative provides ongoing support by offering referrals and counseling for those with abnormal results. “Our goal is not only to detect these conditions but also to create a lasting framework for managing them, ultimately reducing the strain on our healthcare system,” says Filani. The project is set to open the door for more extensive healthcare interventions, showing Nigeria’s commitment to addressing long-term health challenges.

Project 10M marks a significant step in Nigeria’s fight against NCDs, focusing on nationwide screenings, enhanced data collection, and building sustainable healthcare systems. If successful, it could serve as a blueprint for future public health initiatives aimed at improving access and outcomes for millions of Nigerians.