Canada Issues Higher Child Benefit Payments On October 18, 2024

Canadian families will receive their next Child Benefit (CCB) payment on October 18, 2024, two days earlier than the usual schedule. The increase, which took effect in July 2024, will result in slightly higher payments for eligible recipients, helping parents cope with rising living expenses.

The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment provided to families with children under 18. It was introduced in 2016, replacing previous programs like the Canada Child Tax Benefit and Universal Child Care Benefit. The amount is adjusted annually for inflation to help offset the cost of living.

In 2024, the remaining CCB payment dates are set for November 20 and December 20. Families can receive up to $7,787 per year for each child under six years old (about $648.91 monthly) and up to $6,570 annually for each child aged 6-17 (about $547.50 monthly). However, actual amounts may vary based on family income and the number of children.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the CCB:

The child must be under 18 years old.

The parent or guardian must be a Canadian resident for tax purposes, including Canadian citizens, permanent residents, protected persons, and eligible temporary residents like international students or work permit holders.

Families must live in Canada for at least 18 months.

The amount is based on family income from the previous tax year, and tax returns must be filed on time to avoid delays.

How to Apply For Child Benefit

New immigrants and temporary residents can apply for the CCB by:

Registering a new birth through their province or territory, which may automatically trigger the CCB application.

Applying online through the Canada Revenue Agency’s My Account portal if a manual application is needed.

Families should ensure they file their taxes on time, report any significant income changes, and stay updated on CCB program modifications to maximize their benefit amounts.