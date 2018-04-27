Nigeria Posts N30.27trillion Investment Inflow in 15 months 

The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission , NIPC, has revealed that the nation posted N30.27 trillion ($84.25 billion) from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018.

NIPC data showed that investors dropped N23.86 trillion ($66.36 billion) into the economy in 2017 across 112 projects domiciled in 27 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Director of Strategic Communication at the NIPC, Mr. Emeka Offor, who spoke at Media Trust headquarter office in Abuja, said Nigeria recorded N6.43 trillion ($17.89 billion) worth of investments in the fourth quarter of this year in 32 projects across the country.

Daily Trust’s analysis shows that the $66.36 billion investments recorded last year plus the $17.89 billion attracted in the first quarter of this year brings the country’s total investment inflows in 15 months to $84.25 billion (N30.27 trillion).

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), Mr Bostjan Skalar, has commended NIPC for winning investment awards at the recently concluded Annual Investment Meeting, 2018, in Dubai.