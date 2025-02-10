Nigeria Police Deny Rumors of SARS Reinstatement, Urge Public Vigilance

The Nigeria Police Force has firmly denied rumors of the reinstatement of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), describing the claims as misinformation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, clarified that the controversial unit, dissolved in October 2020, remains disbanded and is not being revived under any new framework.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to debunk circulating rumors and misinformation speculating the return of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with a reformed set of rules,” Adejobi stated. He emphasized that SARS remains dissolved and urged the public to disregard any claims suggesting its reestablishment.

Adejobi also cautioned Nigerians against spreading unverified information and encouraged citizens to confirm the authenticity of news before accepting it as fact. “We urge the public to treat any information about SARS reformation or new rules of engagement with skepticism and to verify such claims through official channels,” he said.

To ensure access to accurate updates, the police spokesperson advised Nigerians to follow the Nigeria Police Force’s official social media handles: @PoliceNG on X (formerly Twitter), @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram. “Your safety and awareness are paramount; stay informed and vigilant,” Adejobi added.

SARS was initially established in 1992 to combat crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, motor vehicle theft, and firearm offenses. However, over the years, the unit became notorious for widespread human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, extortion, illegal arrests, and sexual violence. These allegations sparked nationwide outrage, culminating in the historic #EndSARS protests of October 2020.

The protests, which began as a call to disband SARS and reform the police, escalated into a broader movement against police brutality and systemic corruption. The demonstrations reached a tragic climax on October 20, 2020, when security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. The incident drew global condemnation and intensified demands for accountability and justice.

Following the protests, the federal government officially disbanded SARS on October 11, 2020, and pledged to implement sweeping police reforms. However, many Nigerians remain skeptical about the government’s commitment to addressing systemic issues within the police force.

The recent rumors of SARS’s return have reignited public concern, prompting the police to issue a swift denial. The statement underscores the need for transparency and trust-building between law enforcement and citizens, particularly in light of the lingering trauma from the #EndSARS movement.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the legacy of SARS, the police force’s call for vigilance and reliance on official information highlights the importance of combating misinformation while fostering a safer and more accountable society.