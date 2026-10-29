Nigerian-American Chamber educates investors on US residency through EB-5 programme

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce has held a Lagos roundtable on obtaining US permanent residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme.

The programme allows eligible foreign nationals to seek permanent residency through qualifying investments that meet prescribed requirements, including job creation.

The event brought together business executives, entrepreneurs and prospective investors to discuss investment and immigration options.

The chamber said the initiative supports investment education and stronger economic ties between Nigeria and the United States.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce has held a roundtable in Lagos to educate Nigerian business leaders and investors on how to seek United States permanent residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme.

The event took place on Thursday, October 22, 2026, under the theme, “Exploring the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme: A Strategic Pathway to U.S. Permanent Residency and Global Mobility.”

According to a statement signed by the chamber’s Deputy President, Ehi Braimah, the session examined investment opportunities under the programme and explained how prospective applicants could navigate its requirements.

The EB-5 programme allows eligible foreign nationals to seek US permanent residency through qualifying investments that meet prescribed conditions, including job creation.

The chamber’s National President, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, hosted the event, while Moussa Ndiaye, Vice President of Business Development and Head of EMEA at U.S. Immigration Fund, spoke on the programme and its requirements.

Grace Adeyemo, Chairperson of the chamber’s Trade and Investment Committee, also attended the session.

Sponsored by U.S. Immigration Fund, the roundtable brought together business executives, entrepreneurs and prospective investors interested in understanding the investment and immigration options available through the programme.

The chamber said the event formed part of its efforts to promote investment education, international business engagement and stronger economic ties between Nigeria and the United States.

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce provides a platform for networking, investment facilitation and bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries.

THE ISSUES

The roundtable highlights the connection between investment decisions and international mobility for businesspeople seeking opportunities in the United States.

However, the EB-5 programme is not simply a payment for residency. Applicants must meet the programme’s investment and other eligibility requirements, including conditions relating to job creation. Attending an information session does not guarantee approval or permanent residency.

For Nigerian investors considering the route, understanding the investment structure, eligibility conditions and associated risks is important before committing funds. The source material does not specify the investment amounts discussed at the roundtable, the number of prospective applicants involved or whether any participants began the application process.

The event also reflects the chamber’s role in connecting Nigerian businesses with international investment and commercial opportunities, although the statement did not identify any new trade agreements or investment commitments arising from the meeting.

WHAT’S NEXT

The statement does not specify any follow-up sessions, application support arrangements or investment commitments arising from the roundtable. Prospective applicants would need to establish whether they meet the programme’s requirements and assess the terms and risks of any qualifying investment before proceeding.

BOTTOM LINE

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce is using investor education to familiarise Nigerian business leaders with the US EB-5 residency route. The programme offers a potential pathway for eligible investors, but applicants must meet its requirements rather than assume that making an investment guarantees permanent residency.