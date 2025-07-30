Nigeria Hosts 12th BAGAIA Commission Meeting, Reinforces Leadership In Regional Aviation Safety

Nigeria, through the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), has reaffirmed its leadership in West Africa’s aviation safety landscape by hosting the 12th Commission Meeting of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) in Abuja.

The two-day summit, held from July 28 to 29, brought together officials and representatives from BAGAIA member states — including Ghana, The Gambia, Liberia, Cape Verde, and Sierra Leone — to strengthen regional collaboration and address emerging aviation safety challenges.

With the theme, “Celebrating Our Collective Wins in Capacity Building and Aviation Safety Across the Banjul Accord Group Region and Beyond,” the meeting highlighted the group’s achievements and ongoing efforts to enhance safety standards.

A major development from the meeting was the inauguration of BAGAIA’s Board of Directors, composed of heads of member states’ investigation bureaus. The Board is expected to play a key role in shaping strategic decisions, ensuring accountability, and monitoring the Commissioner’s activities.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, NSIB Director-General, Captain Alex Badeh, stressed the importance of deepening regional ties to address aviation incidents.

“Cooperation among member states is not just a goal but the foundation of our success,” Badeh said. “Aviation incidents transcend borders and demand seamless collaboration. We must move as one.”

He pointed to Nigeria’s support for fellow member states as a testament to its commitment, citing examples such as technical assistance to Liberia’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and contributions to Ghana’s flight data analysis lab.

“We are celebrating collective wins today,” he added. “They reflect our shared growth, our willingness to learn from one another, and our drive to raise standards across the subregion.”

BAGAIA Commissioner, Charles Irikefe Erhueh, commended Nigeria’s role in the region and encouraged member states to stay committed to the goals of the group despite financial constraints.

“NSIB’s leadership is commendable,” Erhueh said. “What we’ve achieved through collaboration proves that sustained synergy is key to improving aviation safety across the BAG region.”

Yves Koning, EASA Regional Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, who represented the EU-ASA/BAGAIA partnership, described the EU-funded collaboration as productive and transformative. While the project is set to end on July 31, he assured stakeholders of continued support.

“Although the EU-funded project concludes, we are confident that the progress made will continue through other forms of cooperation,” Koning said.

Discussions during the summit covered performance assessments, long-term technical planning, legal frameworks, and strategies for improving investigative tools. The gathering underscored Nigeria’s growing influence in shaping Africa’s aviation safety agenda and reaffirmed its commitment to regional and continental progress.