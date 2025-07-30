CAC Moves To Delist 100,000 Inactive Companies From Registry

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced plans to delist around 100,000 dormant and non-compliant companies from its register, citing prolonged failure to meet statutory obligations under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

According to the Commission, the affected companies have not filed annual returns or disclosed beneficial ownership information for over a decade, violating Sections 692(3) and (4) of CAMA.

In a notice issued by the CAC, a 90-day deadline has been given for the companies to regularize their status by submitting all outstanding annual returns and necessary documentation. Where applicable, firms are also required to send activation emails to activation@cac.gov.ng.

Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will result in the companies being struck off the register. Once delisted, such entities will be deemed dissolved and barred from legally conducting business in Nigeria. Any future reinstatement would require a court order from the Federal High Court.

The list of affected companies has been published on the CAC website.

The Commission said the exercise is aimed at sanitizing Nigeria’s corporate registry and ensuring that only active, compliant entities operate within the formal economy. It also aligns with broader efforts to improve corporate transparency and strengthen anti-money laundering frameworks.