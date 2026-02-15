NextGen Tech: Federal Government And Ericsson Launch Major Innovation Hackathon

The Federal Government of Nigeria and Ericsson have officially launched the Connect NextGen Innovation Hackathon to transform the nation’s digital economy. During the ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Kashim Shettima highlighted that this initiative fulfills a 2024 memorandum of understanding signed in Sweden. The program aims to position Nigeria as a global solution provider by upskilling youth in modern technologies without requiring them to relocate.

This four month hackathon focuses on critical areas such as digital inclusion, smart cities, agritech, and sustainability. Participants will receive world class training and global exposure, with top performing teams gaining access to business accelerators and incubation opportunities. The initiative is designed to be more than just a competition; the government intends to identify and support the commercialization of the most promising technological outcomes.

The partnership also includes an education program specifically for policymakers and regulators to strengthen the broader digital ecosystem. By bridging connectivity gaps and fostering talent, the project seeks to ensure that Nigeria’s large youth population is at the center of a sustainable digital future. Educational institutions are also being encouraged to join the Ericsson Educate program to deepen the reach of these contemporary skills across Nigerian universities.