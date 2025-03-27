Nigeria Customs Grants Import Duty Waiver On Pharmaceutical Raw Materials

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a two-year waiver on import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) for essential raw materials used in pharmaceutical production.

NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, emphasizing that the waiver aligns with presidential directives aimed at boosting local healthcare manufacturing, reducing the cost of medical supplies, and attracting investments into the sector.

The waiver is part of a broader policy framework approved by Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, to support these objectives. The exemption covers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), excipients, and other key raw materials needed for the production of essential medicines, Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), Rapid Diagnostic Kits, reagents, and packaging materials.

To ensure the benefits reach the right stakeholders, only pharmaceutical manufacturers recognized by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare—and possessing a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN)—will be eligible for the waiver. This measure is designed to directly support legitimate manufacturers committed to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The NCS will compile quarterly reports on all importations under this policy, detailing importers, quantities, and values of imported items. This reporting system aims to ensure transparency and alignment with the policy’s intended goals.

Reaffirming its commitment to facilitating trade, enhancing border security, and driving national development, the NCS emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders—including importers, manufacturers, and relevant government agencies—to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative.

Through these collective efforts, Nigeria aims to build a stronger, more self-sufficient healthcare sector capable of meeting the needs of its citizens.