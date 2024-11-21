NDDC Partners With Chevron On 70.75km Road Linking Warri To Escravos

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) partners with Chevron Nigeria Limited to construct a 70.75-kilometer road connecting Omadino, Okerenkoko, and Escravos in Delta State. The road is designed to link Warri to Escravos, a vital hub for oil and gas activities, to improve access and stimulate economic development in the region.

The NDDC announces the project through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the road’s role in enhancing transportation efficiency, fostering trade, and supporting oil and gas operations.

NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, underscores the significance of the project, stating that it will strengthen local connectivity and create opportunities for communities along the route. He emphasizes that the road will boost economic activities and streamline transportation for goods and services.

Dr. Ogbuku highlights the importance of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the road’s implementation. He refers to the successful collaboration between the NDDC and Shell Petroleum on the Ogbia-Nembe Road project, describing it as an example of how partnerships can deliver critical infrastructure and improve regional connectivity.

He also notes the recent Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) to execute sustainable development projects across the Niger Delta. This partnership reflects the NDDC’s strategy to pool resources from public and private sectors to address infrastructure needs and ensure long-term growth.

The NDDC reaffirms its commitment to fostering development in the Niger Delta through innovative partnerships and impactful projects that benefit local communities while supporting environmental sustainability.