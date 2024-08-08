Nigeria Customs, Apapa Branch produces N1.2tn revenue, in seven months.

Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it generated a revenue of N1.23tn between January and July 2024.

The command made this statement on Wednesday, also mentioning it generated N202bn as revenue for July only. In the history of the service, it is the highest monthly collection so far.

Babatunde Olomuhe, The Customs Area Controller of the command, said the command is dedicated to surpassing its existing records of revenue collection.

He mentioned the revenue generated in the first seven months of 2024 is higher than the total revenue collected for the whole of 2023.

“For the first seven months of 2024, that is January to July this year, the Apapa Area Command generated a total of N1.23tn. What has been generated so far for seven months is above the total collected revenue by the command in 2023, which was N1.17tn,” he said.

According to Olomu, the move yielded outstanding results, which reflected in the command’s revenue collection.



Expressing confidence in the command’s capability, Olomu said, “I am optimistic about the possibility of beating this record as we look forward to surpassing it in months to come.

“Worthy of note is the interventions from the tariff and trade department, which has contributed immensely to the successes achieved thus far.”

He promised that the command is dedicated to achieving giant strides in line with the directives and motivating examples of the CGC.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University.