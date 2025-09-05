Nigeria, China Strengthen Ties In Marine Sector

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in the marine and blue economy sector, with a focus on port development, shipping, and aquaculture trade. The pledge was made during a meeting on Thursday between the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Oyetola underscored Nigeria’s maritime potential, citing its 853-kilometre Atlantic coastline and over 10,000 kilometres of inland waterways. He noted that the sector offers vast opportunities in shipping, fisheries, renewable ocean energy, marine tourism, and coastal infrastructure. “We believe Nigeria has much to learn from China’s successful marine and blue economy development model,” he said.

Ambassador Yu praised Nigeria’s endowments and highlighted the Lekki Deep Seaport—built by China Harbour Engineering Company—as a flagship project that has boosted trade capacity, created jobs, and eased congestion at Lagos ports. He further disclosed that discussions are underway to enable Nigerian aquaculture exports to China, supported by zero-tariff access for local producers.

In addition, both countries have signed a $2bn maritime investment deal designed to boost indigenous vessel ownership and position Nigeria as a regional maritime hub. The initiative is expected to deliver $20bn in freight contracts for Nigerian operators, $200m for maritime training, and $50m for training vessels. It also aims to generate over 2,000 jobs annually, train 25,000 globally certified seafarers, and strengthen the local shipping industry.

Oyetola expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would unlock new investment opportunities, adding that Nigeria’s marine and blue economy “holds tremendous potential for growth with the right partnerships in place.”