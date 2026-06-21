Nigeria bears world’s highest sickle cell burden, foundation says

Key points

Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria says Nigeria has the highest burden of sickle cell disease globally.

Kano State is among the most affected states in the country.

The foundation conducted medical outreach, health worker training and stakeholder engagement in Kano.

Patients received free medications and nutritional support during the intervention.

Kano has enrolled 40,999 sickle cell patients under various health intervention schemes.

Main Story

The Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria says Nigeria bears the highest burden of sickle cell disease globally, with Kano State ranking among the most affected areas in the country.

The National Director and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr Annette Akinsete, made the disclosure on Saturday during a week-long intervention programme organised in collaboration with the Kano State Government, teaching hospitals and other health facilities. The programme was designed to strengthen prevention, treatment and care for people living with sickle cell disease through medical outreach, health worker training and stakeholder engagement.

Akinsete said patients received free medications and nutritional support during the outreach, while healthcare workers across different levels of care were trained to improve service delivery. She also said religious leaders were engaged to support awareness campaigns, given their influence within communities. According to her, the foundation continues to work with government through public-private partnerships on prevention, treatment, research and emerging curative approaches, including stem-cell transplantation for eligible patients.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (KASCHMA), Dr Rahila Mukhtar, said 40,999 sickle cell patients had been enrolled under various healthcare intervention schemes in the state. She said beneficiaries are currently receiving treatment across 484 accredited health facilities under programmes supported by the state and federal governments.

The Issues

Nigeria’s high burden of sickle cell disease.

Access to treatment and long-term patient care.

Need for improved awareness and prevention strategies.

Capacity building for healthcare workers.

Expanding health coverage for vulnerable patients.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria bears the highest burden of sickle cell disease globally.” — Dr Annette Akinsete

“We do everything related to sickle cell disease from prevention to treatment, care, research, and now moving toward cure through stem-cell transplantation.” — Dr Annette Akinsete

“These drugs were given free for about three months, alongside food support such as rice and cooking oil.” — Dr Annette Akinsete

“It is not enough to provide medicines. If health workers are not properly trained, care will still be inadequate.” — Dr Annette Akinsete

“The programme is designed to advance universal health coverage for vulnerable sickle cell patients in Kano State.” — Dr Rahila Mukhtar

What’s Next

Continued enrolment of sickle cell patients into healthcare schemes in Kano.

Ongoing training and engagement of healthcare workers.

Expansion of awareness campaigns through community and religious leaders.

Sustained collaboration between government and non-governmental organisations on sickle cell interventions.

Bottom Line

Health stakeholders say tackling Nigeria’s high sickle cell burden will require sustained investment in prevention, treatment, healthcare coverage and public awareness, particularly in heavily affected states such as Kano.