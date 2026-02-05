Nigeria Can Become Africa’s Aviation Leader With Right Reforms, Says Ex-ADC CEO

Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Aviation Development Company (ADC) has expressed optimism that Nigeria possesses the potential to reclaim its position as the premier aviation hub in Africa. Speaking during a recent stakeholders’ session in Lagos, he warned that this would only be possible if the federal government commits to disciplined, safety-driven reforms and long-term infrastructure investment.

Okon emphasized that Nigeria’s strategic geographic location and its population of over 220 million people provide a natural competitive advantage that remains largely untapped due to policy inconsistencies and weak institutional frameworks.

Okon recalled a “golden era” when Nigerian pilots and engineers operated intercontinental flights using advanced aircraft like the Boeing 747 and DC-10, and performed complex C-check maintenance locally in Lagos. He noted with concern that despite this history of high-level technical expertise, Nigeria currently lacks a national carrier and significant in-country maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity.

To fix this, he urged for a technically empowered and independent Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that functions without political interference, ensuring safety standards meet or exceed global ICAO benchmarks.

The call for reform comes at a pivotal time, as the 2026 Aviation Budget has allocated ₦87.3 billion for infrastructure upgrades, including ₦3 billion for the newly established Aerospace University in Abuja.

While the current administration has made progress by clearing over $700 million in trapped airline funds and improving Nigeria’s Cape Town Convention compliance rating to 75.5%, Okon argued that “aviation is not built by chance; it is built by vision.” He maintained that prioritizing safety and technical training would allow Nigeria to move from “recovery” to “leadership” in the continental market.

However, the path to leadership faces immediate headwinds. Domestic airlines have reported a 3% decline in passenger volumes since 2022, a trend they attribute to the reintroduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on tickets and aircraft spares under the New Tax Laws that took effect on January 1, 2026.

Industry experts suggest that for Okon’s vision to become reality, the government must harmonize its fiscal policies such as consistently enforcing Customs waivers for aircraft parts to ensure that local carriers can remain competitive against foreign airlines that currently dominate international routes.