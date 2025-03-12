Nigeria And Jamaica To Launch Direct Flight

Nigeria and Jamaica are in talks to establish a direct flight route as part of efforts to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen the existing Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).This development was announced in a statement by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on Wednesday.

During a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, welcomed the Jamaican Ambassador, Lincoln Downer, and his Consular, Andre Hibbert, to discuss the potential air link between both nations.

Ambassador Downer emphasized the need to enhance diplomatic ties and review the existing BASA agreement. He highlighted the strong cultural and economic connections between Jamaica and Nigeria, particularly in areas such as Afrobeat music, Nollywood films, and the increasing demand for Jamaican spices in Nigeria.

“I have been tasked by my country to improve diplomatic engagements with Nigeria, particularly in air services,” Downer stated. “There is no reason why we should not have a direct flight between our countries. Nigerians love Jamaica, and there is a rising interest in our culture.”

In response, Keyamo welcomed the proposal, expressing readiness to expedite the process.

“I am delighted to initiate the BASA arrangements. To fast-track the process, we will set up a committee to work on it immediately,” he said, adding that he would personally travel to Jamaica if needed to finalize and sign the agreement.

Downer also noted that Jamaica currently lacks a national carrier and relies on Trinidad and Tobago for air transport. He proposed integrating the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to bridge the air service gap and meet the growing travel demand from Nigeria to Jamaica. The ambassador concluded with a personal revelation, stating that his time in Nigeria had led him to believe that the country could be his ancestral home.

“I have since discovered that Nigeria might be my ancestral home after all,” he said.