Nigeria @ 65: FG Cancels Independence Day Parade, Urges Reflection On Nation-Building

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1.

The decision was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF). The statement, signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, stressed that the cancellation does not diminish the importance of the anniversary.

Other activities marking the anniversary, including the presidential broadcast, cultural events, and the grand finale of the National Campus Debate, will proceed as planned.

“The Federal Government deeply appreciates the understanding of Nigerians, the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges all citizens to continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration,” the statement read in part.

Addressing journalists at a world press conference in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the Independence Day remains an opportunity for sober reflection and renewed patriotism.

“Independence Day is a profound opportunity for us to reflect on how far we have come as a people, celebrate our resilience, and renew our commitment to unity, peace, and progress,” Akume stated.

This year’s celebration, themed “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” underscores the collective responsibility of citizens in nation-building, he added.

The SGF praised President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as the administration’s guiding framework for transforming Nigeria. While acknowledging the economic challenges confronting citizens, he assured that the government’s ongoing reforms are designed to restore stability and foster sustainable growth.

“The reforms are bold and sometimes difficult, but they are necessary to restore investor confidence, strengthen our fiscal position, and lay the foundation for sustainable growth,” Akume said. He pointed to early signs of progress, including renewed foreign investments, targeted job creation, and expanded social welfare programmes for vulnerable groups.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also described the 65th Independence Anniversary as a monumental milestone for the country. He likened the number 65 to sapphire—a stone symbolising loyalty, truth, and wisdom—arguing that Nigeria’s resilience mirrors those qualities.

“Just as sapphire is precious and enduring, so too is Nigeria’s journey as a sovereign nation—resilient, wise, and faithful to its destiny,” Idris said.

He highlighted reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration across taxation, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education, and healthcare, while noting Nigeria’s continued leadership role in Africa through peacekeeping, regional stability, and global diplomacy.

“The theme of this 65th Anniversary, ‘All Hands on Deck,’ is a heartfelt call to all Nigerians and our partners around the world to support these landmark reforms and to work together for the Nigeria of our dreams,” the minister added.

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, and successive anniversaries have traditionally been marked with parades, religious services, and presidential addresses.