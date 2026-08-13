NGX seeks stronger ties with Hong Kong exchange

Key Points

NGX Group proposes closer cooperation with HKEX to deepen Africa-Asia capital market links.

Proposed areas include cross-border listings, ETFs, investor access and market integration.

NGX seeks knowledge transfer in AI, surveillance, technology and digital infrastructure.

Both markets could collaborate on sustainable finance, research and investment promotion.

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has proposed deeper institutional cooperation with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) to strengthen investment and capital market connections between Africa and Asia.

The Chairman of NGX Group, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, made the proposal during a meeting with HKEX officials in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Kwairanga said stronger ties between the two exchange groups could create new channels for investors, issuers and market operators across both regions.

He proposed a formal cooperation arrangement covering regular executive engagements, technical working groups and programmes for sharing expertise.

The NGX chairman said the partnership could also support cross-border listings, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds and initiatives aimed at improving investor access.

He identified HKEX’s experience in exchange technology, artificial intelligence, market surveillance and digital infrastructure as areas from which NGX could benefit.

Kwairanga also expressed interest in cooperation on data commercialisation, product development and advanced market operations.

He said sustainable finance presented another opportunity for collaboration, particularly in green finance, climate-related disclosures, environmental, social and governance reporting, transition finance and carbon markets.

The NGX Group chairman proposed staff training, technical secondments, executive exchange programmes and joint research to strengthen the capacity of both institutions.

He also suggested annual investment forums, joint investor conferences and issuer roadshows to promote investment opportunities in African and Asian markets.

Kwairanga said joint research publications could further improve international awareness of investment opportunities in both regions.

He described exchanges as increasingly important to economic development, saying modern capital markets now support innovation, sustainable finance and the movement of investment across borders.

He said stronger cooperation between NGX and HKEX would help deepen market integration, increase investor participation and support economic growth.

The Issues

African and Asian capital markets have opportunities to attract more cross-border investment, but stronger institutional and market connections are needed to facilitate investor access, knowledge exchange and product development. NGX is seeking to build such links through proposed cooperation with HKEX.

What’s Being Said

“I propose the establishment of a formal cooperation framework between NGX and HKEX, including annual executive meetings, technical working groups and knowledge-sharing programmes.” – Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman, NGX Group

What’s Next

NGX has proposed a range of cooperation mechanisms with HKEX, including technical exchanges, staff training, joint research, investor forums and initiatives focused on cross-border market access.

Bottom Line

NGX Group wants stronger cooperation with HKEX to improve connections between African and Asian capital markets, expand investment opportunities and strengthen market capabilities through technology and knowledge transfer.