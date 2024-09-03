NGX Equities Investors Make N123bn As UBA, OANDO Rally

Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) platform gained more than N123 billion, with UBA, ETranzact, and Oando Plc topping the gainers chart.

Due to buying activity, the NGX key performance indicators increased by 0.22%, while the year-to-date return increased at the start of the week. According to data, the market index, also known as the All-Share Index, increased by 213.94 basis points today, or 0.22%, to close at 96,793.95.

The equities market saw increased investor interest in large and medium-cap stocks such as OANDO, CONOIL, UBA, and others. However, market activity decreased slightly, with the total volume and total value traded for the day falling by 13.21% and 75.05%, respectively.

In its market update, Atlass Portfolios Limited said approximately 498.12 million units valued at ₦11,036.57 million were transacted across 13,149 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 11.02% of the total volume of trades, followed by ZENITHBANK (8.03%), OANDO (7.71%), ACCESSCORP (7.36%), and PRESTIGE (4.95%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

Ticker: OANDO emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, accounting for 29.01% of the total value of stocks of traded on the exchange.

OANDO topped the advancers’ chart for today with a price appreciation of 9.95 percent, trailed by IMG with (+9.85%) growth, ETRANZACT (+9.80%), CONOIL (+9.72%), UPL (+9.13%), DEAPCAP (+9.09%) and twenty-two others.

Twenty-nine stocks depreciated, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange. LIVESTOCK was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -10.00%. Other decliners include RTBRISCOE (-9.86%), CORNERST (-9.63%), DAARCOMM (-9.59%), FTNCOCOA (-8.11%), and UCAP (-3.02%).

At the end of trading session, the market breadth ended marginally negative, recording 28 gainers and 29 losers. On the other hand, the market sector performance was positive.

Today, three out of the five major market sectors ended the day positive. The Oil & Gas sector advanced by +1.74%, followed by the banking sector which gained +1.09% while the Industrial sector by popped up by +0.05%.

The insurance and consumer goods sectors were down by -2.20% and -0.35%, respectively. Overall, the equity market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange increased by ₦123.19 billion to close at ₦55.60.