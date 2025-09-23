NGX Down, Inflation Moderates To 20.12%, CBN Strengthens CEO Exit Policy

This week marks an exciting transition as In Good Company rebrands to Market Watch, a refreshed programme focused on unpacking the dynamics of Nigeria’s capital market.

Kicking off this inaugural episode under the new banner, host Frank Fagbo is joined by his ever-insightful co-host Idika Aja, the City Gentleman, and welcomes a new face to the table which is Mr. Muktar Mohammed, CEO of Finance with Muktar.

Together, the trio set the tone for what promises to be a sharper, more engaging look at the market’s biggest stories.

The crew set the tone of the show by explaining that the Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index slipped by 0.08%, mainly because investors took profits in banking stocks such as Fidelity, Zenith, and UBA, which were among the weaker performers on the NGX.

Moreover, the team also discussed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s rule that requires leaders to give three months’ notice before leaving, which helps prevent sudden changes and supports smooth succession planning.

Additionally, they also highlighted the NGX proposal to extend trading hours to 5 PM, aiming to give online and retail traders more opportunities which analysts predict that the change could lead brokerage firms to pass extra costs on to investors.