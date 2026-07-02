NGX delivers 47% return as investors gain ₦48tn in first half of 2026

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 2, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian stocks have returned 47.43% year-to-date, adding approximately ₦47.84 trillion to investors’ wealth

The NGX closed June on a positive note, with market capitalisation rising to ₦147.22 trillion after renewed bargain hunting

Analysts attribute the rally to stronger investor confidence, improved corporate earnings, dividend declarations, and increased market participation

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) delivered one of its strongest first-half performances on record, generating a 47.43% year-to-date return and adding about ₦47.84 trillion to investors’ wealth as sustained buying interest continued to lift equities despite a slowdown in trading momentum.

Data compiled by investment firm Atlass Portfolio Limited showed that the market maintained its bullish trajectory through the first six months of 2026, driven by improved investor confidence, robust corporate earnings, attractive dividend declarations, and renewed participation from both domestic and foreign investors.

The market ended June on a positive note after bargain hunters returned to selected mid-cap and blue-chip stocks that had experienced price moderation in recent weeks. As a result, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gained 1,017.26 basis points, or 0.45%, to close at 229,419.18 points, while total market capitalisation increased by ₦652.78 billion to ₦147.22 trillion.

The remarkable first-half rally follows an exceptionally strong first quarter, during which sustained demand for fundamentally sound stocks pushed the Nigerian bourse to record highs across major market indicators. Although trading activity moderated in June due to post-dividend profit-taking, prevailing macroeconomic pressures, and growing pre-election positioning by investors, the market continued to outperform many of its global peers.

According to Atlass Portfolio Limited, the first-half performance reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s capital market, supported by stronger corporate fundamentals and improved liquidity conditions.

“The market’s year-to-date performance reflects the strong momentum created by early-year buying activities, impressive corporate earnings releases, dividend declarations, and improved investor participation,” Atlass Portfolio Limited said in its market update.

The Nigerian Exchange has remained one of Africa’s top-performing equity markets in 2026, with banking, consumer goods, industrial, and select oil and gas stocks attracting significant institutional and retail investor interest throughout the first half of the year.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts at Atlass Portfolio Limited believe the first-half rally was primarily driven by improved market sentiment, stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, dividend payouts, and increased participation by both local and foreign investors.

Independent market watchers also note that bargain hunting in fundamentally strong companies continues to support valuations, although investors have become more selective following the sharp gains recorded earlier in the year.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor second-quarter and half-year corporate earnings, expected to begin arriving later this month.

Market participants are expected to watch monetary policy developments and macroeconomic indicators, including inflation and interest rates, for fresh trading signals.

Analysts expect the market to remain driven by company fundamentals as investors rotate into stocks with attractive earnings prospects and dividend potential.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The NGX’s nearly 50% return in just six months underscores renewed confidence in Nigeria’s equity market despite ongoing economic headwinds. While the pace of gains has moderated since the first quarter, sustained institutional interest and improving corporate performance suggest the market remains positioned for further opportunities, provided macroeconomic stability continues to improve.