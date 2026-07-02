England Edge DR Congo to Reach World Cup Last 16 as Kane Strikes Twice

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 2, 2026

Key Points

Harry Kane scored twice as England came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead before England captain Kane inspired the turnaround.

England advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Mexico, while DR Congo exit after a historic tournament.

Main Story

England survived a major FIFA World Cup scare after captain Harry Kane scored twice to inspire a 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo, sending the Three Lions into the Round of 16 after a tense knockout encounter.

Pre-match expectations had heavily favoured England, but DR Congo stunned Thomas Tuchel’s side inside the opening 10 minutes. Chancel Mbemba’s pinpoint cross-field delivery found Brian Cipenga unmarked on the left flank, and the winger cut inside before firing a powerful effort beyond goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to hand the African side a deserved early advantage.

England struggled to respond during the opening stages, creating little despite enjoying greater possession. Their best opportunity before the cooling break came when Declan Rice’s dangerous delivery deflected off Ezri Konsa and drifted narrowly wide of goal.

The hydration interval proved pivotal as Tuchel’s side emerged with renewed urgency. Marcus Rashford was denied a quick equaliser after former England defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka produced a superb goal-line clearance, while Yoane Wissa came within inches of doubling DR Congo’s lead when his close-range strike struck the outside of the post.

England continued to press before half-time but were frustrated by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who denied Kane on multiple occasions. The England captain also appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty after colliding with the advancing goalkeeper, with both the referee and the Video Assistant Referee dismissing the claims.

The pressure eventually paid off with 15 minutes remaining. Anthony Gordon delivered an inviting cross that Kane expertly guided into the far corner to restore parity and swing momentum in England’s favour.

With extra time looming, England’s record World Cup goalscorer produced another decisive moment. After Jude Bellingham’s initial effort was blocked, Kane collected the loose ball on the edge of the area before unleashing a powerful strike into the roof of the net in the 86th minute to complete England’s dramatic turnaround and secure passage to the last 16.

What’s Being Said

“The players showed resilience when the game became difficult. We stayed patient, trusted our quality and found a way to win when it mattered most,” England manager Thomas Tuchel said after the victory.

DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre praised his team’s performance despite the defeat, saying his players had shown they could compete with one of the tournament favourites after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the nation’s history.

What’s Next

England will face Mexico in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to assess his squad ahead of the knockout clash as England seek an improved performance.

DR Congo conclude a memorable World Cup campaign after reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Bottom Line:

England’s victory highlighted both their vulnerability and their ability to deliver under pressure. While Harry Kane once again proved decisive on football’s biggest stage, the Three Lions will need a far more convincing display against Mexico if they are to sustain their ambitions of lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy.