The Nigerian equities market closed slightly higher on Tuesday, as gains in select stocks pushed the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) into positive territory, with Access Holdings Plc leading trading volume and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) recording the highest value of shares exchanged.

At the close of trading, the benchmark index rose by 196.26 points, representing a 0.12% increase, to settle at 165,713.82 points. The modest advance reflected cautious investor positioning amid mixed trading activity across the market.

Total market capitalization also edged higher, adding approximately ₦125.65 billion, or 0.12%, to close at about ₦106.09 trillion, according to figures released by the Nigerian Exchange.

With the latest gain, the NGX ASI has now delivered a year-to-date return of 6.49%, extending its positive performance since the start of the year.

Market breadth remained positive, with 33 stocks advancing against 26 decliners, translating to a breadth ratio of 1.27x. On the gainers’ table, UHOMREIT, SCOA, and DEAPCAP each recorded price increases of 9.94%, leading the market higher.

On the flip side, losses were recorded in several stocks, with AUSTINLAZ declining by 9.96%, NEIMETH shedding 9.62%, and PRESTIGE falling 7.37%, making them the session’s worst performers.

Trading activity showed mixed signals. Total volume traded declined to 483.09 million shares, down from 601.65 million units recorded in the previous session. However, total transaction value edged higher to ₦17.38 billion, compared with ₦17.30 billion previously.

The number of executed deals also fell, with 41,499 transactions recorded, down from 58,429 deals in the prior session, reflecting reduced market participation.

In terms of activity leaders, Access Holdings topped the volume chart after 26.46 million shares changed hands. Meanwhile, GTCO dominated the value chart, accounting for ₦2.49 billion worth of trades, underscoring continued investor interest in large-capitalization banking stocks.