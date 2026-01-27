Super Eagles Captain Wilfred Ndidi Mourns Father Killed In Delta Road Accident

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is mourning the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi, who died on Tuesday following a road accident in Delta State.

The deceased, a retired military officer, was reportedly involved in a traffic crash in Umunede and was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was later confirmed dead.

Ndidi’s club side, Besiktas, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday via its official X account, expressing sympathy to the Nigerian international and his family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” the club said.

“May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

The tragic loss comes shortly after Ndidi captained Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, a tournament that marked a personal milestone for the midfielder as he scored his first international goal for the Super Eagles.

During Nigeria’s second group match against Tunisia, Ndidi celebrated his headed goal with a gesture inspired by his late father and former Nigeria captain Kanu Nwankwo.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Ndidi revealed the emotional significance behind the celebration.

“The celebration came from my dad because he was always talking about Kanu Nwankwo,” he said.

“So I just thought about my dad. I had seen the video before, but it came to my head, and I said I was going to do it for my dad.”

Ndidi has often spoken publicly about his upbringing and the influence of his father, noting that he grew up in the military barracks before moving on to pursue his football career. Born and raised in Lagos, the midfielder credits his father’s discipline and guidance as central to his development both on and off the pitch.

Messages of condolence have continued to pour in from fans, teammates, and members of the football community as the Super Eagles captain navigates the personal loss.