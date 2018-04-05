NGO Donates Sketcher Shoes to Schools

Third Estate, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated all season sketcher shoes to selected schools in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the group in Ilorin Emirate, the President of the association, Bolaji Nagode said the donation was geared towards unifying the councils within the Ilorin Emirate.

According to Nagode, “With supports from Assist International, Ripon, California through Lanre Gidado, Third-Estate presents the Skechers shoes to the selected schools in Moro Local Government to protect students during the raining season and for exercises.

“It is also a symbolic gesture to the people of the community that all local governments in Ilorin Emirate are in one spirit of equity, justice and fairness in politics and economic development.”

The President added that they have “commenced free medical outreach for elderly people in the communities and initiated Skills acquisition programmes in ICT through credible IT learning centres.

“We also have a plan to sponsor young graduates to acquire skills in Solar PV Installation and maintenance as part of creating self-empowerment job opportunities for the youths.”

Nagode also revealed that a database programme on notable Sons and Daughters of Ilorin Emirate who contributed to the growth and development of the community and Nigeria is being conducted.