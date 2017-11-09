NGO Cries On Migration Crisis, Offers Scholarship to Victims of Conflicts

The Conflict Resolution and Migration Awareness Initiative (CRAMAI), a non-governmental organisation, has enshrined as its core objectives the tackling of migration crises in Nigeria and the award of scholarships to victims of conflicts across the country, especially those affected in the Boko Haram terrorists ravaged areas of the North-east region.

This was disclosed by the International Director of CRAMAI, Dr. Emmanuel Brasca Ifeadi, at the unveiling ceremony of the organisation and launching of a ‘Handbook on Shotokan Karate for Beginners: Elucidating Karate Myths, Fallacies and Truism’, which took in Abuja recently.

Ifeadi, who is a retired Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (DCGI), said a major aim of the CRAMAI is “to award peace scholarship to young people, including those affected by conflicts, in order to ensure that they not left out of education.”

He noted that such scholarships would help victims of conflicts to get access to quality education without too much stress.

“As we are all aware”, he said, “Nigeria has been grappling with a plethora of disastrous and debilitating challenges such as terrorism in the North-East and farmers/herdsmen conflicts in Plateau, Benue, Ekiti, Delta, Edo, Taraba, Imo and other states.

He stated: “We have also recorded several incidents of cattle rustling, political violence, multiple bloody communal crises, ethno-religious conflicts, and various escapades across the country; while human trafficking, irregular migration and militancy have remained popular heinous crimes around the Niger Delta and in other parts of the country.

“To douse ethno-religious crises and conflicts, the Peace Scholarship and award remedy therapy would also be extended to the elderly and youths who have genuinely encouraged peace building and peaceful co-existence in their communities in Nigeria and other conflict ridden locations around the world.”

Ifeadi also said the NGO would assist the government and international bodies in formulating policies aimed at preventing and eradicating current irregular migration trends in the country.

Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, said the establishment of the NGO was well timed.

Agara, who is also the President of Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN), said both the organisation and the handbook on karate would go a long way in helping the government tackle crises and conflicts in the country.

The occasion was well attended by former Comptroller-Generals of Immigration (CGI), Chukwurah Udeh and David Parradang, as well the representative of the current CGI Mohammad Babandede.

Also speaking, the Chief Launcher and the lawmaker representing Aniocha and Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, Hon (Mrs.) Onyemaechi Mrakpor, commended Ifeadi on the focus of the NGO and handbook on fitness and self defence.

“Like I said, writing a book is a very great one and I want to encourage him to write more. For him to have two PhDs is not a joke; I was particularly thrilled with the self-defence mechanism in the karate manual,” she said.