New Alcohol & Tobacco Tax Not Targeted at Local Manufacturers – FG

Nigeria’s newly increased tax on alcohol and tobacco is not targeted at local manufacturing industries, the country’s finance ministry has explained.

The new tax rates which commenced on Monday.

The finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, said the new excise duty rates would spread over a three-year period from 2018 to 2020 in order to moderate the impact on prices of the products.

She said that under the new rates for tobacco, in addition to the 20 per cent ad-valorem rate, each stick of cigarette will attract one naira specific rate per stick; that is N20 per pack of 20 sticks in 2018.

In 2019, tobacco will attract two naira specific rate per stick or N40 per pack of 20 sticks.

The minister said that by 2020, tobacco would begin to attract N2.90 kobo specific rate per stick or N58 per pack of 20 sticks.

In a statement on Sunday, the finance ministry explained that imported alcoholic drinks and tobacco had higher taxes.

“Contrary to claims that the rates were selectively imposed on local manufacturers, there is currently a 60 per cent duty rate imposed on imported alcoholic beverages and tobacco as part of measures by the Government to encourage local production and protect local manufacturing industry,” the ministry said in a statement by its spokesperson, Hassan Dodo.

