Dutch Minority Government Sworn In Under Prime Minister Rob Jetten

KEY POINTS

A new Dutch minority government was officially sworn in on Monday at Huis ten Bosch Palace, ending a 110 day wait since the October 2025 election.

The coalition consists of Democrats 66 (D66), the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA).

Prime Minister Rob Jetten leads the administration, which holds 66 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives, 10 seats short of a majority.

MAIN STORY

Following more than 110 days of negotiations after the general election on October 29, 2025, the Netherlands has officially inaugurated a new minority government. At a ceremony held at Huis ten Bosch Palace on Monday, 18 ministers and 10 state secretaries took their oaths before King Willem-Alexander. The transition follows an introductory meeting between the King and the incoming Prime Minister, Rob Jetten, signaling the formal commencement of the D66, VVD, and CDA coalition formed on January 30.

The cabinet held its first meeting on Monday afternoon with the immediate task of drafting a policy program based on their coalition agreement. Despite their lack of a majority in both the lower house and the Senate, where they are 16 seats short, the government has set an ambitious agenda. Key priorities include accelerating housing construction, advancing the energy transition, and promoting high-tech industries. The administration also aims to tighten immigration policies and reform both social security and healthcare systems while strengthening national security.

Acknowledging the unusual nature of a minority cabinet in Dutch politics, the coalition parties emphasized that success will depend heavily on collaboration. The administration must now seek support from the other 12 parties represented in the House of Representatives to pass legislation. The coalition agreement specifically notes that the government must work closely with parliament, other state bodies, and civil society organizations to achieve its goals of improving public administration efficiency and proactive climate action.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The parties acknowledged the “unusual nature of forming a minority cabinet in the Netherlands” within their formal agreement.

The government stated that success depends on “close collaboration with parliament, other state bodies and civil society organisations.”

Priorities include “improving public administration efficiency, accelerating housing construction and the energy transition and advancing proactive climate policies.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The cabinet will begin the detailed process of converting the broad coalition agreement into a specific legislative policy program.

Prime Minister Rob Jetten is expected to engage in immediate outreach to opposition parties to secure the 10 additional votes needed for key house approvals.

The government’s first major test will be navigating the budget and security reforms through a fragmented Senate where the majority gap is even wider.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Netherlands has entered a rare phase of minority governance under Rob Jetten. While the coalition has clear goals for high-tech growth and climate action, its survival rests entirely on its ability to build bridges across a parliament where 15 different parties hold seats.