Trump Raises Concerns Over Netflix Warner Bros Deal

US President Donald Trump has raised concerns about Netflix’s planned 72 billion dollar deal to buy Warner Bros Discovery’s movie studio and HBO networks.

Speaking at an event in Washington DC, Trump said Netflix already has a large market share and the combined company could be too powerful.

Netflix and Warner Bros announced last week that they had agreed to bring major franchises such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones to Netflix. The deal would create one of the biggest media companies in the world and is still waiting for approval from competition authorities.

Netflix started in 1997 as a DVD rental company and later grew into the world’s largest streaming service. If approved, the deal would strengthen its position at the top of the global streaming market.

Under the agreement, popular titles such as Looney Tunes, The Matrix and Lord of the Rings would move to Netflix. The deal is expected to be completed after Warner Bros completes a business split in the second half of 2026.

US competition regulators are expected to examine whether the merger gives too much market power to the combined company.

Trump said he would be personally involved in deciding whether the deal should be approved. He also said Netflix co CEO Ted Sarandos recently visited the Oval Office and praised him for his leadership.

Media experts say the main concern for regulators is the combination of Netflix with HBO, Warner Bros’ streaming business. Some analysts believe the deal could still be approved if regulators treat cable TV, broadcast TV and YouTube as competing platforms.

Industry groups have raised concerns. The Writers Guild of America said the merger could lead to job losses, lower wages and higher prices for viewers if approved.