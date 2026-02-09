NERC Clarifies Metering Policy As DISREP Rollout Continues Nationwide

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has clarified that not all electricity meters currently being installed across the country are free, amid growing public confusion surrounding Federal Government metering programmes and recent warnings against illegal charges by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Speaking on Saturday during a radio programme on Fresh FM, NERC Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, explained that meters deployed under government-funded initiatives are provided free of charge at the point of installation, while customers who are unwilling to wait for the rollout may still access meters through approved paid options.

Oseni said meters supplied under the World Bank-backed Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) are fully funded by the Federal Government and must be installed for customers at no cost. He stressed that DisCos are prohibited from demanding or collecting any payment from electricity consumers for meters deployed under the scheme.

“The meter provided by the government is 100 per cent free. The DISREP meter is free because it is paid for by the government. DisCos are not allowed to charge customers for these meters, either directly or through tariffs,” Oseni said.

He explained that although DisCos are required to repay the loans used by the Federal Government to procure the meters, the repayment structure does not involve upfront payments by consumers and must not be used as a basis for illegal charges.

The NERC chairman cautioned electricity users to remain vigilant and report any unauthorised demands for payment, noting that genuine free meters under the scheme can be identified by the “DISREP” inscription following the name of the relevant distribution company.

Oseni added that the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme remains available for customers who may not be able to wait for the free meter rollout due to timing or logistical constraints. He advised customers choosing that option to ensure payments are made only to licensed MAP companies and not to individuals.

“There is still the Meter Asset Provider option. Customers in areas where free meters may take time to reach can choose to pay for a MAP meter, provided the transaction is done through an approved provider,” he said.

He further disclosed that customers who previously paid upfront for meters under approved arrangements are entitled to refunds, in line with existing regulatory provisions.

The clarification follows a recent directive by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who warned DisCos and meter installers against collecting any form of payment for meters procured under the DISREP initiative.

During an inspection of newly imported smart meters at APM Terminals in Apapa, Lagos, the minister stressed that the meters must be installed free of charge for consumers across all tariff bands.

“It is an offence for officials of distribution companies or installers to request a dime before installation,” Adelabu said.

Despite the directive, some DisCos have raised concerns about financial sustainability, arguing that while customers may not pay upfront, the cost of metering infrastructure is ultimately recovered over time, posing operational and funding challenges. Some operators, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the policy as politically driven and insufficiently consultative.

However, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) clarified that electricity consumers ultimately pay for infrastructure investments through tariffs, in line with standard practice within the power sector.