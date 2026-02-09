CGC Adeniyi Strengthens Stakeholders’ Engagement With Historic Visit To Emir Of Gwandu

…Charges Kebbi Command Officers on Discipline, Transit Integrity

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Saturday, 7 February 2026, paid homage to the Emir of Gwandu, His Royal Highness Muhammadu Bashar, as part of ongoing efforts by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to deepen collaboration with traditional institutions in strengthening border security, community engagement, and national development.

The visit, held at the Emir’s palace in Kebbi State, underscored the Service’s recognition of the critical role traditional rulers play in maintaining peace, promoting lawful trade, and supporting security agencies in border communities. The CGC was accompanied by senior officers of the Service, including retired Deputy Comptroller-General Bello Mohammed Jibo and retired Assistant Comptroller-General Samba Dangaladima, both of whom currently serve under the Gwandu Emirate.

Speaking during the engagement, CGC Adeniyi described the visit as strategic to Customs’ stakeholder partnership framework, noting that sustainable border management requires cooperation beyond enforcement institutions. He emphasised that traditional authorities remain indispensable allies in sensitising border residents, discouraging smuggling, and fostering trust between security agencies and local communities.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the NCS to sustain dialogue and collaboration with the Kebbi Emirate Council and border communities in curbing smuggling and other cross-border crimes that undermine national security and economic stability.

In his response, the Emir of Gwandu commended the CGC and his entourage for the visit and pledged the continued support of the Emirate Council to the NCS and other security agencies operating within the state. The monarch urged residents of border communities to cooperate with authorities by providing timely information to help tackle smuggling and related criminal activities.

As part of his official engagements in the state, the Comptroller-General visited the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command, where he inspected ongoing ultra-modern projects aimed at improving operational capacity and personnel welfare. He commissioned the Bashir Adewale Adeniyi E-Learning Centre and a newly constructed five-aside football pitch named after retired DCG Bello Mohammed Jibo.

Addressing officers and men of the Command, CGC Adeniyi charged them to remain disciplined, professional, and committed to their responsibilities, describing Kebbi as a strategically significant border Command for both revenue generation and anti-smuggling operations. He stressed the need to ensure that goods move strictly through approved corridors and warned against any compromise in the handling of transit cargo.

The CGC noted that Kebbi State remains a critical route used by smugglers and economic saboteurs, particularly for the illegal export of petroleum products, which informed the deployment of special operations in the area. He disclosed that he had conveyed the president’s approval for reopening the Tsamiya border and reminded officers that the development carries increased responsibility to prevent the diversion of transit goods.

He further emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation and cross-border collaboration in addressing smuggling, banditry, terrorism, and other forms of organised crime, while assuring personnel of improved welfare and the continued deployment of technology to enhance operational efficiency.

The visit concluded on a symbolic note as the Comptroller-General joined officers and senior Customs officials in a friendly football match at the newly commissioned five-aside pitch, reinforcing the spirit of camaraderie and morale within the Command.