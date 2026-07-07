NEPA pensioners accuse PTAD of delaying arrears

Key points

Concerned NEPA/PHCN Pensioners have accused PTAD of withholding their pension arrears.

The group claims the Federal Government released funds for the payment in May 2026.

PTAD says the government has already approved settlement of outstanding pension liabilities.

The pensioners have threatened fresh protests if payments remain delayed.

Main story

A group, Concerned NEPA/PHCN Pensioners, has accused the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) of delaying the payment of pension arrears due to its members despite the alleged release of funds by the Federal Government.

The group’s Chairman, Mr Oladimeji Dunmoye, made the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Dunmoye claimed that funds for the payment were released in May 2026 but that PTAD had yet to begin disbursement, leaving many pensioners in hardship.

“We have credible information that the Federal Government released the funds in May 2026; yet, payment has not commenced. We are asking PTAD to explain the delay and immediately commence disbursement,” he said.

The group’s Vice Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Oladotun, said pensioners had received several explanations for the delay, including ongoing verification and payroll synchronisation.

He alleged that the continued postponement had heightened anxiety among members, adding that some pensioners had died while waiting for the outstanding payments.

Oladotun called on the Federal Ministry of Finance and anti-corruption agencies to investigate the alleged delay and urged PTAD to ensure transparency in the payment process.

He warned that the pensioners would embark on peaceful protests at PTAD headquarters and its state liaison offices if the delay persisted.

Responding to the allegations, PTAD referred NAN to an earlier statement in which it said the Federal Government had successfully settled long-standing pension liabilities under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The directorate said the liabilities included N9.48 billion representing the initial 50 per cent payment of the Back End Computation (BEC) arrears for 3,959 eligible Power Holding Company of Nigeria pensioners, among other outstanding obligations.

PTAD reaffirmed its commitment to transparent and pensioner-centred service delivery, thanking affected pensioners for their patience.

The issues

The Concerned NEPA/PHCN Pensioners have staged several protests over unpaid pension arrears, including demonstrations in 2018, 2021 and 2022. While the group insists funds have already been released and payment is being delayed, PTAD maintains that the Federal Government has settled outstanding liabilities under the Renewed Hope Agenda and remains committed to fulfilling its obligations to eligible pensioners.

What’s being said

“We have credible information that the Federal Government released the funds in May 2026; yet, payment has not commenced.” — Oladimeji Dunmoye, Chairman, Concerned NEPA/PHCN Pensioners

“PTAD remains dedicated to sustaining efficient, transparent, and pensioner-centred service delivery.” — Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

What’s next

The pensioners say they will stage peaceful protests if payment of the arrears is not commenced, while PTAD is expected to continue implementing the approved settlement of outstanding Defined Benefit Scheme pension liabilities.

Bottom line

NEPA/PHCN pensioners are demanding the immediate payment of outstanding arrears they say have been delayed despite the release of funds, while PTAD insists it remains committed to settling pension liabilities transparently.