BPSR launches platforms to boost government accountability

Key points

BPSR will launch three digital platforms to improve transparency and public service reforms.

The platforms will enable citizens to track government spending and monitor reform implementation.

The bureau says AI and blockchain will enhance public service efficiency without replacing workers.

The platforms will be formally launched on July 14.

Main story

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) says Nigerians will be able to track government expenditure and demand improved service delivery through three new digital platforms to be launched on July 14.

Director-General of the bureau, Dr Dasuki Arabi, disclosed this on Monday during a press conference in Abuja ahead of the official unveiling of the platforms.

Arabi said the digital tools were designed to strengthen transparency, accountability, knowledge management and evidence-based implementation of public service reforms across all tiers of government.

He said the initiative would empower citizens and civil society organisations to access information on budget allocations and utilisation, making it easier to identify and expose service delivery gaps.

“The citizen must not be seen as just an ordinary human being interacting with us. He is our customer; he has the right to dictate and determine where we go now,” he said.

According to him, the platforms include the Reforms Tracker Dashboard, the Knowledge Repository and the National Strategy for Public Service Reform (NSPSR) Strategy Dashboard.

He said the Reforms Tracker Dashboard would provide real-time monitoring of reform milestones and performance indicators across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Knowledge Repository, he added, would serve as a central digital library for public service reform policies and documents, addressing longstanding challenges associated with fragmented records and data loss.

Arabi also said the Federal Government had approved the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies to improve public service operations, stressing that civil servants were being retrained to adapt to digital work environments.

He warned that public servants who failed to acquire AI-related skills risked becoming less productive and less relevant in the evolving workplace.

The issues

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to digitalise public administration as part of broader public service reforms aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and accountability. The BPSR believes greater public access to budget information and reform performance data will strengthen citizen participation, improve oversight and enhance service delivery across government institutions.

What’s being said

“The citizen must not be seen as just an ordinary human being interacting with us. He is our customer; he has the right to dictate and determine where we go now.” — Dasuki Arabi, Director-General, BPSR

“Those that fail to understand and learn how to use artificial intelligence will lose their jobs. Those that are able to learn it and understand it will be more productive and relevant.” — Dasuki Arabi

What’s next

The BPSR will formally launch the three digital platforms on July 14, with senior government officials, development partners and civil society organisations expected to attend the inauguration.

Bottom line

The BPSR is rolling out new digital platforms to give Nigerians greater visibility into government spending and reform performance while accelerating the digital transformation of the public service.